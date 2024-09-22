Duke Basketball Talent Secures NBA Contract in Home State
The number of Duke basketball products on active NBA contracts dropped to an even two dozen on Friday evening with news of AJ Griffin's Houston Rockets buyout. But on Sunday afternoon, the NBA Blue Devils saw their count jump back to 25 with the re-addition of Harry Giles to the club.
According to following post from The Athletic's Shams Charania, the 26-year-old Giles "has agreed to a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets," as "the Duke alum and North Carolina native returns home for a chance to compete for a roster spot with the Hornets."
Harry Giles, a 6-foot-11, 240-pound big man from Winston-Salem who heard his name No. 20 overall at the 2017 NBA Draft following his injury-riddled one-and-done Duke basketball campaign, looks to join two fellow NBA Blue Devils on the 2024-25 Charlotte Hornets roster in veteran sharpshooting guard Seth Curry and third-year starting center Mark Williams.
Last season, after battling a myriad of knee problems over the years, Giles earned a return to the NBA following a two-year absence. He played 23 games between his stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers, averaging only 2. 4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 4.3 minutes per outing.
Giles' most productive campaign came as a member of the 2018-19 Sacramento Kings. He averaged 7.0 points and 3.8 rebounds that season, and he was part of the Kings' full-time rotation again the next year.
