Duke Basketball Product Zion Williamson Does 360 in Return From Injury
Some say Cooper Flagg's poster over Pitt 7-footer Guillermo Diaz Graham on Tuesday night now stands as the most magnificent Duke basketball slam in Cameron Indoor Stadium since Zion Williamson's 360 fastbreak flush against Clemson in 2019.
ALSO READ: Prime Duke Target Drops From Top Spot in Rankings
Speaking of that Blue Devil Zion 360, the 24-year-old New Orleans Pelicans forward did his best to replicate it on Tuesday night given the game was his first in two months. Early in the third quarter, albeit in a 104-97 home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the slimmer-looking two-time All-Star proved his bounce remains intact following his extended recovery from a left hamstring strain:
Williamson, on a usage restriction for now but instantly back in the starting lineup, finished with 22 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block in only 28 minutes of action.
He shot 9-for-15 from the field, 0-for-2 from three, and 4-for-9 at the charity stripe.
Through eight appearances this season, the 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick is averaging 22.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists.
As for the New Orleans Pelicans' other Duke basketball talent, one-time All-Star forward Brandon Ingram remains out of commission due to the left ankle sprain he sustained on Dec. 7.
The Pelicans (7-30) next host the Portland Trail Blazers (12-23) at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday.
ALSO READ: Complete List of Former Duke Players Currently in NBA
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.