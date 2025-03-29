Blue Devil Country

Must-Watch Duke Basketball 'Dream Biggest' Feature

Just a handful of years after beginning his development as a hoopster, Duke basketball big man Khaman Maluach is a gigantic force in March.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball center Khaman Maluach
Duke basketball center Khaman Maluach / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

A few years before committing to the Duke basketball program and not long after falling in love with the sport, Khaman Maluach dreamed of having 24/7 access to a court. The South Sudan native realized that dream and more as part of The Brotherhood in Durham this season.

Maluach's unique journey, extreme dedication, magnetic personality, and pure appreciation for his Blue Devil opportunities have undoubtedly impacted everyone in third-year head coach Jon Scheyer's Duke basketball program.

So, the program's creative team produced the following "Khaman Maluach: Dream Biggest" feature presentation, which the Duke basketball social media accounts posted on Saturday ahead of the No. 1 Blue Devils' Elite Eight showdown against No. 2 seed Alabama in Newark, N.J., at 8:49 p.m. ET (TBS, truTV):

As a full-time starter playing all 37 games (34-3) for one of the most dominant Blue Devil collections in history, the 7-foot-2, 250-pound Khaman Maluach is averaging 8.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in only 21.0 minutes per outing. The projected one-and-done lottery pick is shooting 70.9 percent from the field and 75.7 percent at the charity stripe.

Across three NCAA Tournament games thus far, Maluach's March Madness averages sit at 10.7 points, 5.3 boards, and 2.0 blocks. And he's shooting 14-for-16 from the field.

"Khaman is one of one," Scheyer noted in the video.

Published
Matt Giles
