Jared McCain Defeats Fellow Duke Basketball Product in Summer League
Beloved Duke basketball one-and-done Jared McCain averaged 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.0 steals across the Philadelphia 76ers' three outings at the Salt Lake City Summer League. The No. 16 overall draft pick posted similar numbers in his official NBA 2K25 Summer League debut in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
McCain, the Blue Devils' leading 3-point shooter last season and an ACC All-Rookie Team selection, contributed 11 points, six boards, one dime, and two steals in the 76ers' 94-81 win over the Detroit Pistons.
But the 20-year-old was fairly frigid in the shooting department throughout his 27 minutes on the floor, finishing 4-for-14 from the field, 1-for-6 beyond the arc, and 2-for-3 at the charity stripe. That was at least partly due to the long limbs and lockdown defense of one player tasked with guarding him at times during the game in 2019-22 Duke basketball guard Wendell Moore Jr.
The 22-year-old Moore, a former No. 26 overall draft pick who landed in Detroit via the trade route two weeks ago after spending his first two professional campaigns as a seldom-used reserve on the Minnesota Timberwolves bench, played 22 minutes against the Sixers. He tallied seven points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal, shooting 2-for-10 from the field, 1-for-4 from downtown, and 2-for-2 at the line.
Jared McCain and the Sixers next face the Portland Trail Blazers at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday (NBA TV). At 6:30 p.m. (also on NBA TV), Wendell Moore Jr. and the Pistons battle the Houston Rockets, whose Summer League roster includes two recent Blue Devils in one-and-dones Trevor Keels and AJ Griffin.