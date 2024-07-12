Duke Basketball Arrives on Scene for California Sharpshooter
On Friday afternoon, Duke basketball recruiters were among a large group of college coaches on hand at Nike EYBL Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., checking out five-star guard Brayden Burries, a rising senior at Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Los Angeles.
It's safe to say Burries didn't disappoint. No, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound five-star, whose sturdy build and smooth all-around game bring to mind a recent Duke basketball one-and-one from California in current Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Jared McCain, posted an impressive double-double in his Strive For Greatness squad's 72-60 victory over Ohio Buckets.
He finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and three steals, shooting 8-for-15 from the field, 3-for-4 from three, and 3-for-4 at the charity stripe across his 29 minutes on the floor.
Burries, now ranking No. 14 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, landed an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer on July 19, 2023, not long after the Blue Devils watched him shine at last year's Peach Jam. Two months later, he was in Durham for an unofficial visit.
Last week, 247Sports national recruiting insider Eric Bossi said Duke "may be fading" a bit in the Brayden Burries race. But Bossi didn't rule out the Blue Devils, noting that Arizona, Kansas, UCLA, Tennessee, and Houston are others to keep an eye on at this juncture.
Meanwhile, Burries has expressed no hurry in deciding on a college, as new offers continue to trickle in, including one from Ohio State in early June. Plus, it's worth noting that Friday wasn't the only time the Duke basketball staff has made a courtside appearance for the coveted prospect in recent months.
In other words, as things stand, it looks as though Scheyer and his crew still view themselves as legitimate contenders.