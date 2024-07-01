Duke Basketball One-And-Done Secures Richest Contract in NBA History
Duke basketball product and 2024 NBA champion forward Jayson Tatum has landed a five-year, $315 million supermax contract extension, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. That makes the Boston Celtics sensation the recipient of the most lucrative contract in NBA history, $11 million more than co-star teammate Jaylen Brown inked last July.
Tatum, now 26 years old and already a five-time NBA All-Star, averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.0 steals per game this past regular season before posting 25.0 points, 9.7 boards, 6.3 dimes, and 1.1 steals across 19 playoff outings. The Celtics' 64-18 record matched the 2021-22 Phoenix Suns for the most wins in a regular season this decade.
And the 6-foot-8 Tatum became an All-NBA First Team selection for the third year in a row.
The official Duke basketball account celebrated Jayson Tatum's gigantic deal with the following posted picture on social media, a throwback to his photoshoot with the Blue Devils as a five-star freshman out of St. Louis in 2016-17.
There's no telling what's next for the Boston Celtics' No. 3 overall draft pick from 2017, as he is now in the conversation for the title of being the most recognizable active NBA superstar under the age of 30.