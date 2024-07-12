Duke Basketball: Reigning Peach Jam MVP Resides in Durham
Several Duke basketball recruiters and 2025 Blue Devil targets will be in North Augusta, S.C., the next 10 days for the prestigious Nike EYBL Peach Jam.
The opening morning of the high-profile recruiting event on Friday got the Blue Devils' social media team thinking about last year's edition. After all, eventual 2023 Peach Jam champion Team Takeover featured two the six current Duke basketball rookies in former Paul VI Catholic (Va.) four-star wing Darren Harris and five-star center Patrick Ngongba II.
That's not to mention the fact that Harris' clutch buckets in the title bout resulted in the heralded sharpshooter taking home the MVP hardware.
So, the Duke basketball account posted a clip from the most recent episode of The Brotherhood Podcast, in which Harris, sitting alongside Ngongba and the show's acting host of late in Blue Devil sophomore guard Caleb Foster, explains what he credits for Team Takeover's success in North Augusta last July:
"We played up the year before — we played 17U when we were sophomores — and we lost in the championship to Mokan [Elite]," Darren Harris, who had already long been on board with the Blue Devils last summer as Jon Scheyer's first prize in the 2024 recruiting cycle, noted to Foster when outlining the keys to winning Peach Jam. "So, we didn't want to have that feeling again, and especially knowing it was our last AAU dance...
"We had a real close group. We were all close and had real good chemistry. And we sacrificed a lot too...I think that's the big reason we won."
Harris and Ngongba, both in Durham all summer, look to contribute those winning ways for Jon Scheyer's third Duke basketball squad.