Jayson Tatum Has Some Advice for Duke Basketball Phenom Cooper Flagg

The projected No. 1 overall draft pick must continue to embrace and build on his time as a Duke basketball rookie.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball forward Cooper Flagg
Duke basketball forward Cooper Flagg / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
After averaging 20.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.0 blocks last week to help extend the Duke basketball winning streak to 12 games, the program's longest since its 2014-15 national championship campaign, headlining Duke basketball freshman guard/forward Cooper Flagg became a seventh-time ACC Rookie of the Week on Monday.

That made seven of 11 and four of the past five. And consider several came before the Maine native's 18th birthday a month ago.

The sky is the limit when it comes to what Cooper Flagg could accomplish in his career. But in the words of Jayson Tatum, a 2016-17 Duke basketball one-and-done who became a No. 3 overall draft pick and eventually a Boston Celtics championship centerpiece last season, Flagg should stay grounded to "stay present" and "enjoy the moment" as a Blue Devil.

"You're so close to reaching your ultimate dream, which is to play in the NBA, right?" Tatum said about Flagg while chatting with Celtics assistant and Duke basketball alum Amile Jefferson on the latest episode of The Brotherhood Podcast. "You feel like, I'm only 10 months away — like, I can smell it. The NBA's not going nowhere. It's gonna be there. He's gonna get drafted. He's gonna do amazing things.

"Once you leave college, you leave. Like, those moments, you won't ever get back. Playing in Cameron Indoor Stadium, going to Chapel Hill, going on the road with your teammates and playing in Miami, or whatever it is, you know, those moments are priceless. And as soon as I left Duke, like, I really missed it....

"Enjoy the moment, stay present, because it does go by fast, and you'll never be able to get that time back."

With only 13 regular season games remaining, Cooper Flagg and the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (16-2, 8-0 ACC) are now preparing for a road battle against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-4, 7-1 ACC) at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).

Matt Giles
