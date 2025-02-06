Duke Basketball Pro at Center of Latest Lakers Trade
Following two and a half years with the Charlotte Hornets, former two-year Duke basketball center Mark Williams is heading to California to suit up for the Los Angeles Lakers and their first-year head coach in Blue Devil legend JJ Redick. The trade also involves a 2018-19 one-and-done in Durham, forward Cam Reddish, who is in his second season with the Lakers but will now play for the Hornets.
As ESPN's Shams Charania first reported on Wednesday night, the Lakers are sending Reddish, Dalton Knecht, a draft pick, and a pick swap to the Hornets in exchange for Williams.
Presumably, Williams will contend for the starting job in Los Angeles, as the franchise recently traded Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic.
When healthy, Williams has lived up to expectations and more as a pro. The 7-footer, drafted No. 15 overall by the Hornets in 2022, is currently averaging 16.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks across his 22 outings this season.
Meanwhile, Reddish is averaging a career-low 3.3 points and 2.2 rebounds in 31 appearances, mostly off the bench. The former lottery pick will be a teammate to 2010-13 Duke basketball guard and second-year Hornets deep reserve Seth Curry on a Charlotte squad that sits No. 14 in the Eastern Conference standings at 12-36 overall.
Redick's Lakers, riding a three-game winning streak to improve to 29-19 overall, check in at No. 5 in the West.
