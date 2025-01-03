New Five-Star Name to Know on Duke Basketball Recruiting Trail
Christian Collins attends St. John Bosco High School (Calif.), where the 6-foot-8, 200-pound wing is a teammate to one of the three early 2026 Duke basketball targets in five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr.
Moreover, Collins is also a five-star talent. The long-limbed athlete checks in at No. 9 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, just eight spots below McCoy, the top-ranked player in the cycle.
So, it should come as surprise that the Blue Devil staff is now showing interest in Collins.
"I talk to Chris Carrawell," Collins told 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins this week when discussing the contact out of Durham, suggesting that the Blue Devil associate head coach and former Duke basketball star forward is leading the program's potential full-on pursuit. "I feel I can really develop there, and it feels like family with their program recruiting me."
Jenkins provided the following assessment of the stock-soaring Christian Collins:
"Collins has the natural gifts that project well to the highest levels of the sport, but he also injects energy into each game he competes in. His combination of effort, skill, and physical gifts is the reason for his ascension into five-star territory during the fall...another significant rankings climb may be in store this month."
Collins listed several schools he's hearing from often. He mentioned Duke, along with Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Southern Cal, and UCLA.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.