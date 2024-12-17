Patriots Present Real Challenge for Battle-Tested Duke Basketball Team
Consider that the No. 5-ranked Blue Devils have already defeated No. 2-ranked Auburn in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Pair that with the fact there are no currently ranked opponents on the remaining 2024-25 Duke basketball home slate due to ACC's overall weak performance this season. Indeed, it seems the 2024-25 Duke basketball has a legitimate shot at finishing 17-0 in Durham to one-up the 16-0 mark that Jon Scheyer's debut 2022-23 squad posted.
Rankings aside, though, several of the 11 visitors still on tap are of the dangerous variety. They include the George Mason Patriots (7-3, 0-0 Atlantic 10), who bring their active five-game winning streak and No. 85 NET ranking to Coach K Court at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACC Network).
George Mason defeated James Madison, Duke's 2024 NCAA Tournament Round of 32 opponent, on Nov. 29 and knocked off Tulane, starter-of-late Blue Devil graduate guard Sion James' former school, on Dec. 7.
On top of the quality wins, it's worth noting that the Patriots are holding opponents to 35.4 shooting from the field, the third-best mark in the country, and just 27.3 percent from three.
And the upstart program is hungry to build on an the 2023-24 team's 20-12 overall record in the first season under the command of Tony Skinn, who was a double-digit scorer in helping to power the 2005-06 Patriots to the school's only Final Four and as an unforgettable No. 11 seed Cinderella.
That memorable journey reached full steam when the Patriots ended No. 3 seed UNC's season in the Round of 32. In other words, Skinn has experience when it comes to stunning a Tobacco Road blueblood.
Now, he hopes to do so on Tobacco Road as an up-and-comer head coach.
With a nine-deep rotation, seven players averaging seven points or more, relatively widespread distribution in grabbing almost 40 rebounds per game, six defenders with at least seven steals for the season, and respectable collection of threats beyond the arc, it's safe to say that Skinn's George Mason Patriots have the makeup to potentially give Scheyer's Duke basketball powerhouse a scare in Cameron.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.