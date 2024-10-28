Duke Basketball Recruiting: Jon Scheyer Looks to Secure Package Deal
Jon Scheyer is a busy man this time of year as he prepares his third Duke basketball squad for the regular season and aims to further bolster a 2025 Blue Devil recruiting haul that already ranks No. 1 in the country.
Less than 12 hours after speaking to the media following Duke's 103-47 home exhibition win over Arizona State on Sunday night, the 37-year-old Scheyer was at Highland School (Va.) to check in on the Blue Devils' top remaining target on the 2025 trail in five-star forward Nate Ament.
As 247Sports' Dushawn London reported in the following post, Scheyer's visit came the morning after Arkansas' John Calipari stopped by Highland School for Ament.
Ament, a 6-foot-9, 185-pound five-star who climbed 10 spots over the summer to No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, was in Durham in early October for his second unofficial visit with the Blue Devils. He's also recently visited Tennessee, Louisville, and Texas, and he's locked in a trip to Notre Dame for the second weekend of November.
Plus, Ament has scheduled an official visit with Kansas State in February, as the long-limbed phenom has reiterated that he plans to wait until the spring before deciding on a college destination. He hasn't named finalists.
“Mostly for me, I’m going to be looking at the school’s player development, the facilities, their strength and conditioning coach," Ament, a Duke basketball offer holder since his first unofficial visit with the Blue Devils in September 2023, told On3's Jamie Shaw. "It's going to be good to be able to watch each team throughout the season...
"It's kind of watch and find out, but I want to see if the things they are telling me are aligning...It will also be good to see where other players in my class are committing and what shakes out.”
Speaking of what shakes out, Scheyer and his crew are the outright favorites to land one of Nate Ament's friends and potential package-deal-inducing prize Shelton Henderson, a five-star forward at Bellaire High School (Texas). Henderson, down to a final three of Duke, Louisville, and Texas, is set to announce his decision on Saturday.
Henderson and Ament attended Duke's Countdown to Craziness together on Oct. 4.
Thus far, no experts have entered Nate Ament picks into the 247Sports Crystal Ball, On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, or Rivals FutureCast.
Meanwhile, the 2025 Duke basketball recruiting class contains two five-star prospects in the Columbus High School (Fla.) Boozer twins, Cayden and Cameron, plus a recent four-star pledge in Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) four-star forward Nikolas Khamenia.
ALSO READ: Blue Devils Set for Future Battle in NFL Stadium