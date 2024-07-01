Potential Destination Emerges for Duke Basketball Pro Brandon Ingram
In the rookie season of No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson, the 2019-20 New Orleans Pelicans boasted an NBA Blue Devil-record five Duke basketball products at the same time: Williamson, Brandon Ingram, JJ Redick, Frank Jackson, and Jahlil Okafor. Redick has since retired and is now the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile, Jackson and Okafor are no longer in the league.
Now, judging by trade talks and rumors the past few months, the Pelicans appear more than willing to drop to only one Duke basketball talent on contract in the one who wears No. 1, Zion Williamson.
On Friday, New Orleans traded a few draft picks and role players for Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray. But the Pelicans' moves probably won't end there, according to multiple insiders.
And on that note, Sacramento Kings reporter Sean Cunningham confirmed with his sources on Sunday the Kings "are pursuing a trade for Brandon Ingram" and that Sacramento has "had discussions with the Pelicans." Cunningham also pointed out that Ingram "was an emerging star under [former New Orleans head coach] Alvin Gentry, who works in the Kings front office."
Interestingly, one player the Kings might be looking to include in a trade for the 26-year-old Ingram is 32-year-old forward Harrison Barnes, a former two-year star for Duke's archrival, UNC.
Last season, Ingram's fifth in New Orleans since getting dealt from the Los Angeles Lakers in the July 2019 blockbuster trade that included Anthony Davis, the former No. 2 overall draft pick posted 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game. He and Williamson, along with CJ McCollum, anchored a 49-33 campaign, the franchise's most wins in a regular season since 2017-18.