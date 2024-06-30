Duke Basketball Legend Set to Coach at Least One Blue Devil
Ever since JJ Redick's official Los Angeles Lakers introduction on Monday (his 40th birthday), the all-time Duke basketball scorer and 15-year NBA sharpshooter has been busy helping the franchise construct what will be his first roster as a head coach at any level — outside of his son's 4th-grade team.
And as of Saturday, one confirmed member of the 2024-25 Lakers, likely alongside superstar LeBron James and his recently drafted son in Bronny James, is an NBA Blue Devil in 2018-19 one-and-done wing Cam Reddish.
As first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, the 24-year-old Reddish "has exercised his $2.5 million player option to return next season." It'll be the final year on his current contract.
Last season, the former lottery pick's first in Los Angeles, Cam Reddish appeared in 48 games, including 26 starting nods across the first half of the campaign. He averaged 5.4 points and 2.1 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per outing, shooting 38.9 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from three.
Meanwhile, 2016-17 Duke basketball one-and-done big man Harry Giles was on a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers at the end of last season. But there's no telling if the 26-year-old, who battled knee injuries for years and was out of the league in 2021-22 and 2022-23, will land back in L.A. or anywhere else in free agency, which tips off on Sunday.