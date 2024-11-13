Previously Injured Duke Basketball Player Now Available vs. Kentucky
Duke basketball, No. 6 in this week's AP Top 25 Poll, is squaring off against the No. 19-ranked Kentucky Wildcats (2-0, 0-0 SEC) in the nightcap of the Champions Classic in Atlanta's State Farm Arena at 9:11 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).
ALSO READ: Kon-Fire in Cameron Leads to Blue Devil-Friendly Hardware
Ahead of the highly anticipated blueblood showdown, national college hoops insider Jon Rothstein reported that third-year Duke head coach Jon Scheyer and his talent-rich Blue Devils (2-0, 0-0 ACC) will have the services of center Patrick Ngongba II on call versus the Wildcats. That said, there's no guarantee the 6-foot-11, 250-pound rookie will enter the game.
It may depend on whether or not a fellow Duke basketball freshman big man, starting center Khaman Maluach, racks up early fouls in the contest.
Ngongba sat out of the Blue Devils' preseason action and first two regular season games while trying to get to 100 percent in light of foot injuries he sustained as a five-star senior at Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) last year. However, after watching pregame warmups from the sidelines during Duke's exhibition slate, he participated in layup lines and such for the squad's blowout wins over Maine and Army last week.
Following the bout against Kentucky, the Blue Devils will gear up to welcome Wofford to Cameron Indoor Stadium at noon ET Saturday.
ALSO READ: Duke Blue Devil Staff Schedules Another True Road Contest
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.