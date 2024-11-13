Blue Devil Country

Previously Injured Duke Basketball Player Now Available vs. Kentucky

The Duke basketball freshmen are facing their first non-home tests as Blue Devils.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball
Duke basketball / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Duke basketball, No. 6 in this week's AP Top 25 Poll, is squaring off against the No. 19-ranked Kentucky Wildcats (2-0, 0-0 SEC) in the nightcap of the Champions Classic in Atlanta's State Farm Arena at 9:11 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).

ALSO READ: Kon-Fire in Cameron Leads to Blue Devil-Friendly Hardware

Ahead of the highly anticipated blueblood showdown, national college hoops insider Jon Rothstein reported that third-year Duke head coach Jon Scheyer and his talent-rich Blue Devils (2-0, 0-0 ACC) will have the services of center Patrick Ngongba II on call versus the Wildcats. That said, there's no guarantee the 6-foot-11, 250-pound rookie will enter the game.

It may depend on whether or not a fellow Duke basketball freshman big man, starting center Khaman Maluach, racks up early fouls in the contest.

Ngongba sat out of the Blue Devils' preseason action and first two regular season games while trying to get to 100 percent in light of foot injuries he sustained as a five-star senior at Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) last year. However, after watching pregame warmups from the sidelines during Duke's exhibition slate, he participated in layup lines and such for the squad's blowout wins over Maine and Army last week.

Following the bout against Kentucky, the Blue Devils will gear up to welcome Wofford to Cameron Indoor Stadium at noon ET Saturday.

ALSO READ: Duke Blue Devil Staff Schedules Another True Road Contest

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published |Modified
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball