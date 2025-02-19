Prime 2026 Target Mentions Duke Basketball Assistant Chris Carrawell
In a chat with On3's Joe Tipton this week, Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) junior guard and longtime Duke basketball target Jordan Smith Jr. pointed out six coaches who have dropped by to see him this season, including Blue Devil associate head coach and 2000 ACC Player of the Year Chris Carrawell.
Syracuse's Adrian Autry and Georgetown's Ed Cooley are the only head coaches among the in-person visitors for the 6-foot-2, 200-pound coveted five-star. Arkansas assistant Chuck Martin, Kentucky assistant Alvin Brooks III, and Louisville assistant Jermaine Ukaegbu round out the list.
Carrawell visited Smith as recently as late January. And Smith, now ranking No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, checked out the Blue Devils in early November.
Plus, the Duke basketball program has been home to four Paul VI Catholic products this decade: Jeremy Roach, Trevor Keels, and two current Blue Devil rookies in Darren Harris and Patrick Ngongba II.
Smith, who received an offer from third-year head coach Jon Scheyer in late July, is one of only a few full-fledged early Blue Devil targets in the 2026 cycle.
