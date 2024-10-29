Blue Devil Country

Top North Carolina Prep Draws Visit From Duke Basketball Staff

A five-star in Burlington may be close to landing a dream Duke basketball offer.

Members of Jon Scheyer's Duke basketball staff made the 36-mile trip to The Burlington School (N.C.) on Sunday night, On3's Jamie Shaw reported. According to Shaw, the Blue Devils were there to check in on the state's No. 1 prospect in the 2027 cycle, five-star guard King Gibson.

The interest between Duke and Gibson appears mutual.

"I want to get the Duke offer," Gibson told Pro Insight back in the spring.

He didn't stop there.

"I want to go to Duke," Gibson, an extremely athletic sharpshooter who ranks No. 8 overall on the 2027 trail and No. 2 among shooting guards in the eyes of On3, proclaimed at the time. "That's my dream school...The Brotherhood, it's basically just the culture around the school.

"I've always been a Duke fan since I was growing up. I've always been around a Duke culture with my family. So, I feel like that's the school I would want to attend."

Judging by those comments, perhaps the lack of an offer is the only thing standing between the 6-foot-4, 185-pound electrifying talent becoming the first 2027 Duke basketball recruiting prize.

Of course, it's worth noting that Scheyer and his cohorts haven't officially entered the fray for any current high school sophomores. And it could be several more months before that changes.

