Duke Basketball Shows Off One Completed Upgrade in Cameron

At the center of Duke basketball's historic home is a with-the-times fresh look.

Throughout the summer, the Duke basketball social media team has posted updates to the installation of a new center-hung videoboard in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The school announced its plans for the much-needed upgrade to the outdated clunker back in late April.

As of Friday, it appears as though that installation above Coach K Court is officially complete:

Here's what the videoboard will look like when powered on during the various sporting events that take place in Cameron Indoor Stadium:

This latest sprinkle of new technology in the 84-year-old college hoops mecca provides a considerably crisper display, more room for in-game stats, all sorts of new graphics, and of course, sponsorship opportunities galore.

The Duke basketball program's annual Countdown to Craziness celebration is slated for Oct. 4, followed by the Blue Devils' exhibition game against visiting Division II Lincoln (Pa.) on Oct. 19 and the recently announced Brotherhood Run exhibition showcase against program legend Bobby Hurley's Arizona State squad in Durham on Oct. 27.

Jon Scheyer, 54-18 overall as head coach of the Blue Devils, and his third Duke basketball squad tip off their 2024-25 regular season campaign when they welcome Maine to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Nov. 4.

