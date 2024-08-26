WATCH: New Commercial Features Duke Basketball Rookie
On Monday morning, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Duke basketball freshman forward Cooper Flagg "has signed a significant shoe endorsement deal with New Balance" ahead of the 2024-25 season.
ALSO READ: Duke in Potential Two-Horse Race for Premier Texas Prep
As Wojnarowski noted, New Balance has close ties to Maine, Flagg's home state, with a factory roughly 25 miles from the childhood home of the 6-foot-9, 205-pound McDonald's All-American and consensus No. 1 prospect in the 2024 class.
Minutes after Wojnarowski broke the news, the New Balance social media team posted the following debut commercial titled "Cooper Flagg, The Intelligent Choice":
"The connection with New Balance as a family company and a company with Maine roots means a lot to me," the 17-year-old Flagg, a projected one-and-done top lottery pick who must wear shoes from program sponsor Nike during Duke basketball games next season but can sport whatever brand he likes off the court, explained to Wojnarowski. "That makes this really different and special.
"My mom used to go to the tent sale for back-to-school shopping there when we were kids. That really aligns the brand with my roots. It's a perfect fit."
Cooper Flagg and the loaded 2024-25 Duke basketball squad begin the third season of the Jon Scheyer era when none other than Maine comes to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Nov. 4.