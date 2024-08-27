Duke Basketball Phenom Hits Deck to Beat Beep in Practice
On Monday, the same day that New Balance announced the signing of Cooper Flagg and released his first commercial for the brand, the Duke basketball social media team revealed that the 6-foot-9, 205-pound sensation won the Blue Devils' beep test.
"The beep test is a physically-challenging aerobic fitness test," the captions note in the following video of the 17-year-old's performance in the program's practice facility on Monday morning. "The time between beeps decreases as the test progresses. Players must run down/back before the beep (3/4 court). The goal is to get as many reps as possible.
"Coop was the beep test champ this morning! Love to see Coop's teammates pushing him when he was last man standing! Coop hits the deck to get that one last rep."
Diving on the floor is one surefire way to curry even more favor from Duke basketball enthusiasts. And Flagg is probably well aware of that, as he grew up a fan of the Blue Devils while becoming the top-ranked prospect in his class, the centerpiece of Jon Scheyer's top-ranked 2024 recruiting haul, and a projected one-and-done top NBA Draft pick.
Considering the insane number of hours Flagg must have spent in the gym all of his life in honing such a well-beyond-his-years craft, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he's already showing signs of being the Blue Devils' well-conditioned standout.