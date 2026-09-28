How Duke Football Can Keep Momentum Alive Following Bye Week

The Duke Blue Devils are in a legitimate spot to compete at the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference after the first four games of the regular season.

Duke is one of four ACC clubs to begin the year at 4-0, along with Miami, Pittsburgh, and Virginia Tech. After Wake Forest took down Louisville this weekend, the ACC feels completely wide open behind the Hurricanes.

After an offseason when Duke was widely expected to take a generous step back, head coach Manny Diaz and his staff have their revamped roster right back in a place at the top of the league. Diaz's consistent success at the helm of the Blue Devils seems to sometimes fly under the radar, but he's had an unbelievably impressive tenure so far.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) throws the ball during the first quarter against the William & Mary Tribe at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Duke Footballl Can Maintain Momentum Heading Into Bye Week

The Blue Devils defeated FCS William & Mary 62-7 this past Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium, and now head into their bye week before league play gets underway.

Duke is 1-0 in ACC action after defeating Stanford 35-7 last weekend, but faces two straight very favorable games following the bye. Duke will head to Atlanta to meet Georgia Tech on Oct. 10 before hosting North Carolina back in Durham on Oct. 17. Both contests are ones the Blue Devils should win, and the expectation should be 6-0 heading into a road bout with Virginia on Oct. 23.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sidelines during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils have steadily improved in each of their first four games of the season, and although the last two weeks have been against fairly weak competition, Duke has taken care of business, something Diaz noted his teams have struggled with in the past.

After the victory over the Tribe, Diaz discussed how his team can maintain momentum heading into the bye week.

"Well, we have to stay humble," Diaz said. "Right, I mean, we, I mean there's two things you can have at once. You can be proud of your achievements, but understand the humility that we have a lot of improvement to do, which I think we do. And, you know, this team is still, everything you've seen in the month of September is based off the edge that we went through the entire offseason."

Chip on the Shoulder

Each year under Diaz, Duke has been doubted, and in each of those seasons, Diaz and his team have exceeded expectations. Doubt seems to be one of the Blue Devils' biggest tools.

It's still early, but Duke couldn't be in a better spot right now. Heading into the bye, Diaz and Co. look to keep this team ready to compete as ACC play looms.