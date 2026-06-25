3 Defensive Statistical Categories Duke Football Could Improve

Defense wins championships, a motto that has been around the sport of football for many years and rings true in so many cases across all spectrums. College football is no different, as one of the top defenses helped Indiana to its first National Championship. Duke football looks to improve their unit dramatically.

Last fall, the Duke Blue Devils, head coach Manny Diaz, and defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke faced many shootouts throughout the regular season against their non-conference and ACC foes, including the Sun Bowl against Arizona State. They hope to change that this year. Let's look at three statistical categories Duke will improve in defensively.

Points Per Game Allowed

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) passes the ball as Duke Blue Devils defensive end Kevin O'Connor (15) and linebacker Luke Mergott (34) pressure in the fourth quarter during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While Duke's defense under Patke was advantageous, creating takeaways. However, holding teams from scoring at will was far from their specialty, ranking amongst the worst in college football in points allowed at 30.4 per game, according to TeamRankings. That was 96th in the country, and it is a sticking point for what the Blue Devils want to avoid again in 2026: barn-burner games with no stoppage in scoring in sight.

The goal for Duke is to have at least a top 50 defense in college football with another year of experience gained at linebacker, an ever-more intriguing group of pass rushers, and a secondary that won't be afraid to take the ball away. Now it's about limiting the explosive plays.

Rushing Yards Per Game Allowed

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

This was one of Duke's strengths defensively, and it showed with the veteran savviness in the trenches last fall. While there are new-ish faces up front, that won't stop the Blue Devils from trying to improve on last year's run defense, which allowed 146.3 yards per game, 58th in the FBS.

The key to this is Duke's linebacker corps, which could be one of the best in the ACC this fall. They're experienced yet productive and talented enough to compete for a roster spot or get drafted in the NFL. A top-30 finish in rushing yards per game allowed would be a success for the Blue Devils.

Passing Yards Per Game Allowed

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Eli Wood (82) scores a touchdown to tie the score near the end of the 4th quarter as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) defends during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

One of college football's worst passing defenses in yards allowed resided in Durham, where the Blue Devils allowed 276.8 yards per game, 134th in the country. This is an area Duke has no choice but to improve in for 2026. Too often did their defense give up explosive plays through the air, and that time is over, or at least it should be.

With additions from the transfer portal, Duke's secondary could see an upsurge in productivity and limited big plays. A dramatic jump up in yards allowed per game would be a great sight to see for Patke and Diaz.