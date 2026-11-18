That wasn't the response many probably expected from Duke after its defeat to No. 2 Michigan State last week in the Champions Classic.

Duke was run out of its own gym, falling 99-78 to Illinois and snapping its nation-leading 35-game home win streak. Here are a few quick observations from the action.

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) reacts after hitting a three-pointer during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Foster Is So Important to This Team's Success

Caleb Foster's role on this team as a senior might be a bit different in some ways than his role over the last few seasons, but his consistent reliability as an outside shooter is extremely important to this team's success.

The Blue Devils have the personnel to make three-point shooting a strength rather than a weakness, but it hasn't clicked so far in 2026-27. Foster has been the only reliable three-point shooter for this team, and his ability to knock down outside shots and stretch the floor will be huge.

Foster hit multiple threes in three of Duke's first four games of the year, and he did so once again against the Fighting Illini tonight. We discussed earlier this week that Foster could operate in a more "3-and-D" role at times this season because his shooting is so important. Foster is comfortably taking the most three-pointers per game of his career so far, and that needs to continue with his extremely impactful perimeter defense.

Nov 13, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) puts his arm around teammate John Blackwell (13) while they take the court during the second half against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Needs To Find an Offensive Identity

The Blue Devils have a lot to figure out on the offensive end of the floor. Against Michigan State last week in the Champions Classic and again tonight against Illinois, Duke has looked sporadic and out of sorts in its half-court offense.

The biggest difference between this year's crew and the last two years is that there isn't an instantly established go-to guy. Over the last two years, when Duke was in an offensive rut, the ball went to Cameron Boozer or Cooper Flagg. Duke is still looking for who that guy is going to be this year.

Illinois was utterly dominant in the paint, and Duke had practically no success establishing any sort of interior presence. This team is unbelievably talented, but it still lacks a true identity on the offensive side of the ball.

Nov 13, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (left) talks to center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (30) during the first half against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Presented With Opportunity To Respond

This is not the way most folks around college basketball expected this Duke team to kick off the season. It has been thoroughly outplayed in both of its premier games, one of those coming on its home floor. The Blue Devils have a lot to figure out, and they have to do it quickly with No. 3 UConn (Nov. 25) and No. 1 Florida (Dec. 1) looming. Duke will also meet Georgia and No. 9 Texas Tech in December at MSG.

It's been an ugly start for Duke. With several big-time games over the coming weeks, the Blue Devils have an opportunity to adapt, respond, and get on track. This was an ugly loss to a talented Illinois club, but it only gets tougher from here. There's no doubt this team has the talent, but it's far from its ceiling.