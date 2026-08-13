3 Highly Intriguing Games on Duke Football's 2026 Schedule

One of the main reasons Duke football fans have room to be optimistic in 2026 is the Blue Devils' overall schedule.

The Atlantic Coast Conference is expected to take a step back overall, with no program outside of Miami having established itself as a legitimate powerhouse in the league.

Duke doesn't have too many daunting matchups on its regular-season slate, at least given what preseason expectations would suggest. Let's go through three highly intriguing contests on the Blue Devils' schedule.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Illinois Football head coach Bret Bielema speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

at Illinois - September 12

Duke will kick off its regular season against Tulane on Sep. 5 before taking on the Fighting Illini on the road in the second game of its schedule.

Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer is gone, and Illinois could be vulnerable with several roster changes on both sides of the ball.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This early-season bout with a formidable Big Ten opponent will tell a lot about where the Blue Devils are as a unit early in the season and whether they can contend with a respectable unit without much game action. Granted, Duke hosted Illinois early last season with similar implications, and it was crushed 45-19. The Blue Devils then went on to win the ACC title.

Nonetheless, this will reveal many early signals about where Duke football is excelling and where it needs improvement.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

vs. North Carolina - October 17

This matchup obviously presents rivalry implications, but amid the chaos that has hit the North Carolina program under Bill Belichick, this will be an intriguing game to monitor midway through the regular season.

UNC has lots of talent at several position groups, though its quarterback position is very much in question right now. The Blue Devils have defeated North Carolina in both seasons under head coach Manny Diaz, and now will host UNC for a chance to three-peat. This game is sandwiched between two road contests for Duke against Georgia Tech (Oct. 10) and Virginia (Oct. 23).

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney communicates with players during practice in the at the Allen N. Reeves Sports Complex in Clemson, S.C. Friday, August 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

vs. Clemson - November 20

Duke will host Clemson on the heels of a road game against the Darian Mensah-led Miami Hurricanes.

After the departure of quarterback Cade Klubnik, redshirt junior Christopher Vizzina will take over the reins; he has completed 64 passes throughout his career with the Tigers.

If Vizzina proves himself, Clemson could be one of the top teams in the ACC by the time this contest rolls around. However, after Dabo Swinney's club was probably the biggest disappointment in all of college football in 2025, that remains to be seen.