The Duke Blue Devils are preparing to begin what will likely be their toughest stretch of the entire regular season.

Over its next four games, Duke will face No. 10 Illinois at home, No. 3 UConn on a neutral floor in Las Vegas, and No. 1 Florida on the road in Gainesville in the ACC/SEC Challenge. The Blue Devils will meet Washington State in Palm Springs, sandwiched between those games.

A grueling non-conference schedule is nothing new for Duke fans under Jon Scheyer, but this is certainly one of the toughest four-game stretches in the regular season since he took over. Let's go over why this stretch could have some big implications.

Nov 13, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (left) talks to guard Johan Blackwell (13) during the first half against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

November Matters

Hopefully, teams will get better as the regular season moves along. At first glance, teams would obviously want to secure resume-boosting wins over premier teams in the non-conference schedule. Although it isn't the end of the world to lose to really good teams early, especially if you're in a league like the SEC, Big Ten, or Big 12.

However, recent history shows that November actually matters quite a bit. Over the last 10 years, all national champions have gone a combined 63-2 in November in the year they won it. That makes sense looking back, even as recently as just last season.

Michigan went 7-0 in the month of November with wins over then-No. 21 Auburn and then-No. 12 Gonzaga. It earned a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament and went on to win the national championship. Florida went 5-2 in November last season, losing its only ranked matchup to then-No. 13 Arizona. It also lost to then-No. 4 Duke and then-No. 5 UConn on Dec. 2 and Dec. 9, respectively. The Gators earned a 1-seed in the Big Dance but were upset by 9-seed Iowa in the Round of 32.

Nov 13, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) lays the ball up during the second half against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, does this mean Duke has to win all three of its marquee games over this next stretch? No. Including the Blue Devils' neutral-site bout with Wazzu, walking out of these next four games with a 3-1 record would be a success, and a 2-2 record wouldn't be a failure (so long as one of those defeats isn't to the 1-3 Cougars).

But can Duke win all three of these upcoming heavyweight bouts? Absolutely. There might be a bit of added pressure after Scheyer and Co. were thoroughly outplayed by Michigan State in the Champions Classic last week, but Duke still has plenty of opportunities to build a resume worthy of earning a 1-seed in the 2027 NCAA Tournament.

Why This Year Is a Bit Different

Although recent history suggests that winning in November matters a good deal, Duke is in a bit of a different spot than it has been over the last few years. Meaning, the Blue Devils will have several chances to stack quality wins in the ACC this season, a luxury they haven't had over the last few years. Duke has gone 36-2 in league play over the last two seasons en route to winning both regular-season and conference tournament titles.

Duke, Virginia, and Miami are at the top of the ACC right now. Then teams like Louisville, Florida State, and maybe some others have the potential to create some chaos in the league. The ACC looks to be in a much better place than it has been in any of the last few seasons, taking a bit of pressure off Duke to stack high-Quadrant 1 wins in the non-conference, since it will have more opportunities to do so in league play.

Still, November matters, and Duke's got one heck of an upcoming stretch of games.