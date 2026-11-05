3 NC State Players for Duke Football To Watch This Weekend

The Duke football program is back to early-season form.

The Blue Devils are 6-2 overall and 3-2 in ACC play after winning two straight games, including what was likely their best all-around performance this past weekend against Boston College. Duke ran the Eagles out of Wallace Wade Stadium, winning 47-2 and not allowing BC to score a single offensive point all day.

Manny Diaz's club has its mojo back, and it couldn't have come at a much better time. Duke faces NC State (4-4, 2-3 ACC), which is coming off a 31-10 win over California. Like most of the Blue Devils' remaining games, this one is winnable for Duke, but it will have to execute.

Here are three members of the Wolfpack Duke will have to monitor this weekend.

Oct 23, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB CJ Bailey

Junior quarterback CJ Bailey has put up some solid numbers for the Wolfpack this season, but they have been one of the more disappointing teams in the league. This season, Bailey has notched 1,955 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions while completing 63.9% of his passes. The 6'6" QB has also totaled 178 rushing yards and two scores with his legs.

Bailey has a lot of talent and has been hot as of late. Over NC State's last three games, though two were losses, the Miami native has averaged 229.7 passing yards per game with five touchdowns and zero picks. Duke took Mason McKenzie out of the game last week with both his arms and legs, and it will have to do the same against Bailey on the road this weekend.

LB Popo Aguirre

Miami transfer linebacker Popo Aguirre has been one of the most productive linebackers in the ACC this season, his first in Raleigh. Aguirre has 76 total tackles, a pass defended, and a forced fumble. He leads the Wolfpack in total tackles and ranks second in the ACC.

Overall, NC State isn't a standout defensive team, but Aguirre has been arguably the most productive member of that unit.

RB Davion Gause

Sep 19, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; NC State Wolfpack running back Davion Gause (7) stiff arms Vanderbilt Commodores safety Ricardo Jones (7) during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Wolfpack running back Jayden Scott out the last three games, Davion Gause has taken over some of those carries, and he's been productive in a bit of an elevated role. He is coming off his best game of the year, tallying 104 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

The Blue Devils currently rank fifth in the ACC in rushing yards allowed per game (103.5). It allowed fewer than 80 to a Boston College team that ran for nearly 400 yards the week before.