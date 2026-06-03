Cheetah Reunion: Tyreek Hill Prediction Market Trends Toward Chiefs

One of the most notable names still on the board in NFL free agency is wide receiver Tyreek Hill. On February 16th, the Miami Dolphins released Hill after four seasons in South Florida. Hill suffered a season-ending dislocated knee and torn ACL in Week 4 of the 2025 season.

With Hill now on the free agent market, Kalshi is offering a prediction market for his next team, with a reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs trending up towards the top of the board. Both the Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers are also in a competitive position.

Tyreek Hill Next Team - Kalshi

Kansas City Chiefs: 28%

28% Stays with Miami/Retires: 22%

22% Los Angeles Chargers: 15%

15% Denver Broncos: 13%

13% Baltimore Ravens: 11%

The Chiefs have the highest implied chance on the board to sign Tyreek Hill at 28% which means that they are the favorites to land him. At a $10 risk at 28%, should he sign there, the profit would be $21.76. Within the market's terms, Hill would need to sign with a team before December 31st for it to be eligible.

Getting the band back together

There are no questions as to why the Kansas City Chiefs are sitting above the rest. Hill spent his first six seasons in the NFL in Kansas City where he etched his name as fifth all time in receiving yards for the franchise. He also won two AFC Championships and a Super Bowl with them in 2019 at Super Bowl 54.

For the most part, the team is still together as Hill left them with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce still running the offense, Andy Reid still on the sideline, and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy back in the fold.

Stays in South Beach or retires

While Hill likely has played his last game for the Dolphins, there is the chance that he calls it a career and he’s even come out stating that he would play a total of 10 seasons and retire once his contract is up.

Back in 2023, Hill went on the “Totally Offensive Podcast” hosted by two of his former Chiefs teammates, Gehrig Dieter and Anthony Sherman, and said that he would finish out his contract and retire. He didn't get the chance to finish out his contract before being released, and given he is dealing with a serious injury, retirement could be an option.

“I’m going for 10, man–I'm going to finish out this contract with the Dolphins and then I'm going to call it quits. I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life, bro.”

Another reunion in LA

The Los Angeles Chargers could be considered a dark horse for Tyreek Hill with his former Dolphins head coach, Mike McDaniel, now the offensive coordinator under Jim Harbaugh.

Hill could follow McDaniel to LA, especially being that he put up career high receptions and receiving yards in his first two seasons under his guidance.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.