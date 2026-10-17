5 Duke Football Players To Watch vs. North Carolina

The Duke Blue Devils are looking to keep the Victory Bell in Durham this weekend as they host the North Carolina Tar Heels in the latest iteration of one of the biggest rivalries across college sports.

Head coach Manny Diaz must get Duke back on track against the Tar Heels after their heartbreaking loss on the road to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Against a hot opponent, they'll need some of their key starters to step up against a unique North Carolina team. Here are five players to watch for the Blue Devils.

Walker Eget, Quarterback

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) scrambles against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game is starting to feel more and more like a game of which quarterback can limit mistakes more. Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. is incredibly erratic, while Duke passer Walker Eget provides the consistency needed at the position. Eget must have his coming-out party this weekend and give his pass-catchers a chance against a banged-up North Carolina secondary.

Jordan Larsen, Left Guard

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke helmet of Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) with its slogan during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

I mention Larsen this week because he faces arguably the best defensive tackle in college football through five games, Xavier Lewis. The former walk-on has used his lack of elite size to his advantage, winning with ample leverage and low pads to bull-rush interior linemen and win the point of attack. Larsen's job is to slow down Lewis, which won't be easy.

Bryce Davis, Edge Rusher

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (12) tackles Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm still waiting for the breakout performance from the Blue Devils' highest-rated recruit in program history. The talent is stupendous, but it needs to come together with production and ample impact. This is the week to do it in a big game with the Victory Bell and a clear track to return to the ACC title game in front of him.

Nick Del Grande, Left Tackle

Sep 24, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Duke Blue Devils helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Tar Heels bolster a pass rush that features incredible talents such as star edge defender Melkart Abou Jaoude and explosive rush specialist Jaylen Harvey. That is the challenge former Coastal Carolina standout Del Grande faces this weekend, who has been pretty stout at left tackle for the Blue Devils. This is one of his biggest tests this season, and slowing down this duo would bolster the chances of keeping the Victory Bell at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Evan Smith OR Che Ojarikre, Cornerback

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) and cornerback Evan Smith (4) tackle Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Hudson Clement (13) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith is questionable with an injury this weekend, so Ojarikre could take over at nickel if Smith can't go. Losing your top nickel defender ahead of a matchup against standout wide receiver Jordan Shipp is not ideal for the Blue Devils, but they have to slow down one of the ACC's best in the passing game. Whichever player starts, they will face a tough bout in the slot.