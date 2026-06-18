3 Players Who Can Lead Duke Basketball in Scoring

The Duke Blue Devils will have weapons all over the floor in 2026-27.

Duke will enter the college basketball season as likely the deepest team in the country and one of the three to five best teams in the sport. Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff built a roster ready to make a deep postseason run, and this could very well be the best defensive club Scheyer has had since he took over at Duke.

However, the Blue Devils could also be one of the most prolific scoring teams in college hoops next season, at least on paper. Let's break down the three players with the best chance to lead the team in scoring next season.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) shoots against High Point Panthers center Youssouf Singare (24) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

John Blackwell

I would be extremely surprised if Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell is not Duke's leading scorer next season. The 6'4" guard established himself as one of the best scoring backcourt pieces in the nation in 2025-26, and his role is set up perfectly for him to be the team's go-to guy offensively.

Last season with the Badgers, Blackwell averaged over 19 points per game on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three-point range on 7.3 attempts. He went for over 20 points in 15 outings and over 30 points in five, including two straight in the Big Ten Tournament.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) shoots against High Point Panthers forward Cam'ron Fletcher (11) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

When Blackwell entered the portal, he said he wanted to be with a program that would give him the opportunity to have the ball in his hands. With the complementary pieces around him, the Michigan native is poised for a huge year as a career 44% shooter from the floor and 37% shooter from the perimeter.

Duke doesn't have any proven volume scorers outside of Blackwell. Expect Blackwell to be taking 10-15 shots a game, and if he can maintain high efficiency, he could average anywhere from 22 to 25 points per game.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) loses the ball as he goes to the basket against Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21)in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Patrick Ngongba

Patrick Ngongba hasn't necessarily been a prolific scorer throughout his time with the Blue Devils, but given how involved he will be down low next season, he should get a lot of touches.

The 6'11" big man got much better using his feet and body in the post to finish around opposing big men. He also showed a willingness to shoot the three, attempting 31 as a sophomore after attempting just one as a rookie.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) warms up before the game against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Ngongba averaged 10.1 points per game last season, and went for 15 points or more just five times. However, with Duke's three-headed monster down low of Ngongba, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, and Drew Scharnowski, Ngongba will be pretty free to operate down low.

Scheyer likes to live inside, and the junior should get plenty of touches.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje

Speaking of Duke's three-headed frontcourt monster, Boumtje Boumtje's offensive skill set is too advanced not to include him on this list.

At 7'0" and 230 pounds, Boumtje Boumtje has an established three-point shot with the ability to create off the dribble and pass at a high level. It's unclear what his role will be as a rookie in Durham, but he is already at least a two-level scorer and could turn into Duke's best two-way player, despite being just 17 years old.