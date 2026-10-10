Duke vs. Georgia Tech: TV, Radio, Announcers, Preview

The Duke Blue Devils will open up the bulk of their conference slate against Georgia Tech (1-3, 0-1 ACC) this weekend.

Currently sitting at 4-0, the Blue Devils are in a great spot at the top of the ACC standings and face a favorable stretch ahead. Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff are on track to overachieve again this season, but road games in league play are tough to walk out of unscathed.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yellow Jackets have lost all three of their games against Power Conference opponents this season (Tennessee, Colorado, and Stanford), but Duke will need to continue to execute to walk out with a victory.

This is Duke's first road test in league play and its second road game of the 2026 season. The Blue Devils defeated Illinois in Champaign in their second bout of the year.

It seems inclement weather may affect Atlanta around game time, but no delays have been announced at the time of this article being written.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) warms up before a game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How To Watch Duke vs. Georgia Tech

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Time: 3:30 pm EST

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium (Atlanta, GA)

TV: ESPN2

Announcers: Jay Alter (play-by-play), Tom Luginbill (analyst), Lauren Sisler (reporter)

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) runs the ball against Tulane Green Wave linebacker Jah'rie Garner (48) and Tulane Green Wave cornerback Macho Stevenson (21) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Radio: Blue Devil Sports Network

Series History: Duke is 35-56-1 against Georgia Tech all-time. The last win for the Blue Devils over the Yellow Jackets came on Oct. 12, 2019, when Duke won 41-23 in Durham. Georgia Tech has won five straight against Duke, and Diaz is still searching for his first win over the Yellow Jackets since taking over.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave cornerback Shaun Nicholas (0) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (3) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Preview

Georgia Tech's only win this season was a 44-11 win over Mercer. Aside from the Blue Devils' win on the road over Illinois, they have defeated Tulane, Stanford, and William & Mary by a combined score of 114-17.

Expect star sophomore running back Nate Sheppard to lead the offensive charge for Duke. The Yellow Jackets have allowed the most rushing yards per game (189.0) of any team in the ACC. However, Brent Key has a talented running back of his own, as Justice Haynes currently ranks second in the ACC in rushing yards per game (98.3) and sixth in total rushing yards (393).

The Blue Devils should walk out of Atlanta with a victory, but league games on the road are never easy. Additionally, the potential impending weather could present a new challenge for both programs this weekend.