What Duke Football Learned About Opponents Over Bye Week

The Duke Blue Devils were on a bye this week, but several intriguing results emerged across the rest of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Duke football couldn't have performed much better over its first four games of the 2026 regular season and has now positioned itself at the top of the ACC standings with its conference schedule about to ramp up.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave cornerback Shaun Nicholas (0) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (3) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Pitt took down Virginia Tech on the road this weekend, the Blue Devils are one of three remaining unbeaten teams in the ACC, along with Pitt and Miami.

Even though Duke sat out this weekend, it may have learned a bit about some of its future opponents. Let's break that down.

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick reacts in the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina

Duke will host North Carolina at Wallace Wade Stadium on Oct. 17. Before that game, the Blue Devils will meet Georgia Tech on the road, meaning a win over the Tar Heels could be the only thing standing in the way of a 6-0 start.

Over the weekend, UNC lost its second straight game, falling to No. 3 Notre Dame 37-26. It was a competitive effort for the Tar Heels, but they ultimately dropped to 2-2.

Through four weeks, it still feels somewhat unclear how good the Heels are. At home, Duke should be expected to win. Nate Sheppard should also be the clear catalyst, as North Carolina has allowed over 185 rushing yards in each of the last two weeks.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks with media after the game with Miami at Memorial Stadium Saturday, October 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Clemson

Duke will take on Clemson in its second-to-last game of the regular season. Entering the season, the Tigers looked like a potential threat in the ACC, but they've been minimally impressive through their first five games.

Clemson fell to Miami 41-13 this weekend, falling to 3-2 on the season. Its three victories are over Georgia Southern, North Carolina, and California. It has lost to LSU and Miami by a combined score of 92-23.

The Blue Devils have a legitimate chance in practically every remaining game on their regular-season slate, and Clemson looks like a vulnerable late-season opponent after four weeks.

Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) throws the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Virginia

Before the season, we discussed that Duke's schedule looked very manageable on paper, and it has seemingly only gotten easier as the season has progressed. Duke will face Virginia in Charlottesville on Oct. 23 after its two-game stretch against Georgia Tech and the Tar Heels.

The Cavaliers were demolished by Florida State this weekend, 38-7, to drop to 3-2 on the year. UVA is another team that looked like a potential ACC contender early in the season, but now that's less clear.

Outside of Miami, the ACC looks wide open, and Duke has legitimately looked like one of the best teams in the league so far this year. These are just a few results, but the Blue Devils' schedule offers plenty of opportunity.