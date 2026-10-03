Duke Football Stock Report: 3 Players Carrying Momentum Into Bye
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The Duke football program is in a great spot heading into its bye week.
After a lopsided 62-7 victory over William & Mary last weekend, the Blue Devils are one of four 4-0 ACC teams and look like a legitimate contender at the top of the league.
The Blue Devils still have some room for improvement after the bye week, but expectations are completely different than when Duke was 0-0. Now, Duke looks like it has a chance in just about every remaining game this season.
Duke has gotten contributions from everywhere, but a couple of players are riding some momentum heading into the bye week. Let's break down a few of them.
RB Jayvian Tanelus
Duke will run its offense through the ground game behind superstar sophomore Nate Sheppard, but the depth in the running back room behind the Heisman Trophy contender will be a tool for head coach Manny Diaz and his staff to utilize throughout league play.
Rutgers transfer CJ Campbell is the RB2 behind Sheppard, but over the last two weeks, two convincing Duke victories have given freshman running back Jayvian Tanelus some extra time on the field, and he's been productive with his snaps.
In a 35-7 victory over Stanford, Tanelus went for seven carries for 21 yards and a touchdown. Over the last two weeks, the rookie has tallied 90 rushing yards and two scores on 16 carries, averaging 5.6 yards per attempt.
It's unclear what kind of role Tanelus could have moving forward, but he's shown some early flashes as a solid reserve back.
WR Kavon Simmons
The Blue Devils still don't seem to have a clear top wide receiver, but that's not a problem as long as the unit is productive. Duke could have a different receiver step up in each game, and redshirt freshman Kavon Simmons has made some moves over the first several weeks of the season.
Simmons has logged only three catches this year, but his lone reception against William & Mary was a 29-yard touchdown catch. He hasn't seen a ton of volume yet, but with how open the wide receiver room feels, his role could grow as league play rolls on.
Idaho State transfer Jonah Burton has led the team in receiving in three of Duke's first four games, but the Blue Devils could operate as a committee at the receiver spot all season. Simmons has shown some flashes and could become a mainstay in the lineup.
S Andrew Pellicciotta
Andrew Pellicciotta has made a major impact for Duke on both defense and special teams. He currently leads the team in solo tackles (15) and is second on the squad in total tackles (22).
He's also been a productive punt returner for the Blue Devils, tallying 70 total yards on seven punt returns this season. He notched 60 total return yards on his two attempts against the Tribe last weekend.
Duke's secondary looks much improved from last season, and Pellicciotta is becoming a big-time contributor for the unit.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine