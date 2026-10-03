Duke Football Stock Report: 3 Players Carrying Momentum Into Bye

The Duke football program is in a great spot heading into its bye week.

After a lopsided 62-7 victory over William & Mary last weekend, the Blue Devils are one of four 4-0 ACC teams and look like a legitimate contender at the top of the league.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz, left, on the sidelines against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils still have some room for improvement after the bye week, but expectations are completely different than when Duke was 0-0. Now, Duke looks like it has a chance in just about every remaining game this season.

Duke has gotten contributions from everywhere, but a couple of players are riding some momentum heading into the bye week. Let's break down a few of them.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Jayvian Tanelus (22) runs for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Jayvian Tanelus

Duke will run its offense through the ground game behind superstar sophomore Nate Sheppard, but the depth in the running back room behind the Heisman Trophy contender will be a tool for head coach Manny Diaz and his staff to utilize throughout league play.

Rutgers transfer CJ Campbell is the RB2 behind Sheppard, but over the last two weeks, two convincing Duke victories have given freshman running back Jayvian Tanelus some extra time on the field, and he's been productive with his snaps.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Jayvian Tanelus (22) is stopped on his run by Stanford Cardinal linebacker Tevarua Tafiti (11) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a 35-7 victory over Stanford, Tanelus went for seven carries for 21 yards and a touchdown. Over the last two weeks, the rookie has tallied 90 rushing yards and two scores on 16 carries, averaging 5.6 yards per attempt.

It's unclear what kind of role Tanelus could have moving forward, but he's shown some early flashes as a solid reserve back.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Kavon Simmons (7) celebrates a touchdown against the William & Mary Tribe during the second quarter and celebrates with running back Nate Sheppard (20) and wide receiver Brody Keefe (18) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Kavon Simmons

The Blue Devils still don't seem to have a clear top wide receiver, but that's not a problem as long as the unit is productive. Duke could have a different receiver step up in each game, and redshirt freshman Kavon Simmons has made some moves over the first several weeks of the season.

Simmons has logged only three catches this year, but his lone reception against William & Mary was a 29-yard touchdown catch. He hasn't seen a ton of volume yet, but with how open the wide receiver room feels, his role could grow as league play rolls on.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Kavon Simmons (7) against the William & Mary Tribe during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Idaho State transfer Jonah Burton has led the team in receiving in three of Duke's first four games, but the Blue Devils could operate as a committee at the receiver spot all season. Simmons has shown some flashes and could become a mainstay in the lineup.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils safety Andrew Pellicciotta (35) celebrates against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

S Andrew Pellicciotta

Andrew Pellicciotta has made a major impact for Duke on both defense and special teams. He currently leads the team in solo tackles (15) and is second on the squad in total tackles (22).

He's also been a productive punt returner for the Blue Devils, tallying 70 total yards on seven punt returns this season. He notched 60 total return yards on his two attempts against the Tribe last weekend.

Duke's secondary looks much improved from last season, and Pellicciotta is becoming a big-time contributor for the unit.