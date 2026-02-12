4-Star QB Adds Blue Devils to Growing Offer List

In the ever-competitive world of college football recruiting, few positions draw as much attention as quarterback. For the class of 2027, one name that’s rapidly climbing the ranks is Blake Roskopf, a towering signal-caller from Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Arizona.

From Arizona High School Star to National Recruit

At 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, Roskopf combines prototypical size with a cannon arm and impressive athleticism, making him a coveted target for Power Four programs across the nation. As of early February, Roskopf holds over 29 scholarship offers, including a recent one coming from Duke University on February 2nd, positioning the Blue Devils as a notable contender in his recruitment.

After a great conversation with @coachbrewha

I am blessed to receive my 28th d1 offer from @DukeFOOTBALL @AZcoachHenri @DEdgeFootball pic.twitter.com/HHqWGAJg5x — Blake Roskopf-c/o 2027 QB (@roskopf_blake) February 2, 2026

His journey began in the sun-baked fields of Arizona high school football. As a sophomore, he showcased his potential at Desert Edge, a program known for producing Division 1 talent. His full-season highlight tape, shared on Hudl in late November 2025, highlights a quarterback who can make all the throws–deep balls with touch, quick slants in rhythm, and improvised plays under pressure.

With a 3.93 GPA, Roskopf isn’t just a physical specimen; he’s a well-rounded student-athlete who values academics alongside athletics.

Scouts praise his quick release and ability to extend plays with his legs, drawing comparisons to pro-style QBs who thrive in structured offenses. According to 247Sports, he’s rated as a four-star prospect with a 90 overall score, ranking him as the No. 11 quarterback (No. 2 in the state of Arizona) and No. 203 player nationally in the 2027 cycle.

Offer Explosion: How Roskopf's Recruitment Took Off in Early 2026

On January 8, he announced his 22nd offer from Georgia, following a conversation with offensive analyst Brandon Streeter–shortly after visiting Athens for the Bulldogs’ clash with Alabama in September 2025. Mississippi State followed on January 11th, USF on the 20th and Arizona State on the 22nd.

Initially, Roskopf eyed a commitment decision in March 2026, but recent reports indicate he’s reconsidering that timeline to allow for more visits. A key upcoming trip is to North Carolina in March, which could elevate the Tar Heels’ standing.

Duke’s involvement adds an intriguing layer to Roskopf’s recruitment. Under head coach Manny Diaz, Duke has emphasized building through high-upside recruits, particularly at quarterback, to compete in the ACC.

The Blue Devils’ pro-style offense, which values tall, strong-armed passers who can operate from the pocket, aligns well with Roskopf’s skill set. Duke’s academic reputation could appeal to the high-GPA prospect, offering a blend of elite education and competitive football. Their early offer positions them as a dark horse.

What's Next for the Four-Star QB?

With still two more years of high school football remaining, Roskopf’s recruitment is far from over. Analysts view the 2027 quarterback class as deep but competitive, with Roskopf among the top uncommitted prospects. His decision to potentially delay a commitment opens the door for more blue-blood programs to make their pitch.

Landing Roskopf would be a statement recruit, signaling their ability to attract national talent under Diaz. Whether he ultimately chooses the Blue Devils, a SEC powerhouse like Georgia, or an ACC rival like UNC, Roskopf’s blend of size, arm talent, and intangibles positions him for a bright future at the collegiate level–and potentially beyond.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.