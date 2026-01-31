Meet Duke QB Prospect, Including Elite Arm, Unbeaten Record

One of the most sought-after prospects in the Class of 2027, a 6-foot-4 dual-threat quarterback out of Lombard, Illinois, Israel Abrams.

The Dual-Threat Prodigy

Abrams combines prototypical size, dual-threat ability, and proven production, making him a prime target for major college football programs across the country. He has already established himself as a winner and a high-volume performer. As a sophomore, he threw for 2,033 yards and 29 touchdowns while leading Montini Catholic High to a state championship, adding 335 rushing yards with only three interceptions.

From 4,000 Yards to National Spotlight

Not to outwork himself in his junior year, he led them to another state title and an undefeated season. He completed 68.5% of his passes for 4,072 yards and 40 touchdowns while only throwing 6 interceptions. Abrams saw the endzone 10 times on the ground while gaining 224 rushing yards. He accounted for 50 touchdowns for the year. These statistics earned him the No.1 quarterback in the state of Illinois and one of the nation’s elite signal-callers.

According to 247Sports, Abrams ranks as the No. 2 quarterback nationally in the 2027 class and the No. 22 overall prospect, with a composite rating near 0.975. Scouts praise his arm strength, accuracy on the deep balls, mobility to extend plays, and ability to avoid pressure while keeping his eyes downfield.

2025 Jr. Highlights

4,072 PYDS

40 PTD

224 RYDS

10 RTD

6 INT

14-0 Season

24-0 as Starter

2X State Champion

1st Team All-State

CCL 1st Team All-Conference

CCL White Conference POTY

IL MaxPrep POTY

IL Prep Redzone POTY

My Suburban Life POTYhttps://t.co/hppLhphis0 — Israel Abrams 4⭐️ (@israelabramsqb7) December 21, 2025

Elite Arm Alert

The recruitment has definitely heated up in the last few months, with Abrams receiving nearly 20 Power Four programs. Some notable teams after him include Auburn (December 10th), Indiana (May 15th), and Florida State (January 28th). Programs have been making in-person contact, hosting him for junior days, and building relationships – often highlighting offensive schemes that fit his dual-threat abilities.

In the state quarterfinal matchup against Coal City, Abrams passed for 241 yards and three touchdowns, powering his team to a commanding 35-0 win. In the state championship game versus Rochester, he guided them to a 47-33 victory despite throwing two interceptions, overcoming the setbacks to secure the title.

Abrams himself has been very active on social media (@israelabramsqb7), announcing offers and sharing highlights, while emphasizing his priorities: faith, family, school, and football. One of those offers included one from Duke which was received on January 3rd.

As the 2027 cycle continues to shake out, Abrams’ blend of size, production, and upside positions him as a potential game-changer for whichever programs lands him. With his recruitment drawing national attention and visits still coming in, the next phase could see him land some offers from some blue-blood programs solidifying him as a frontrunner. For now, the Illinois product remains one of the most exciting quarterback prospects on the board.

