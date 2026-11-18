Illinois put the biggest nonconference home loss of the modern era on Duke … and got a once-in-a-generation performance from Andrej Stojaković to do it.

Stojaković’s 46 points set a record for a visitor at Cameron Indoor Stadium, shredding Duke’s defense from the opening tip to lead the way for a statement 99–78 win for the No. 10 Illini. Add in freshman sensation Quentin Coleman’s 27 points, and Illinois’s two guards nearly outscored Duke on their own, paving the way for an upset victory without their best player in David Mirković.

Andrej Stojaković had his way with No. 5 Duke on the road 😮‍💨🔥



46 PTS | 14-21 FG | 2-3 3PT | 6 REB |34 MIN



His 46 points are the most ever scored by an opposing player at Cameron Indoor 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nJ5xkVIoyw — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 18, 2026

Stojaković has long felt the weight of comparison thanks to his famous last name; his father Peja Stojaković was one of the NBA’s best three-point shooters. Andrej’s game looks a lot different than his father’s, relying more on his athleticism and strength around the basket to score in bunches. And that skill set was on full display from the opening moments of Tuesday’s epic nonconference clash, slicing to the rim at will against whoever Duke lined up to guard him.

The defining stretch early came when Stojaković scored nine straight Illini points, a run started by a pair of free throws he shot after Duke coach Jon Scheyer was issued a technical foul with 8:06 to go in the opening half. During that run, Stojaković also drained a three, finished acrobatically at the rim and had a pretty midrange pullup. That stretch allowed Illinois to get its first real separation of the game; the game was tied at 22 when Scheyer got the technical, Illinois led by seven after Stojaković’s nine straight and quickly pushed that edge to double digits with a Zavier Zens three shortly thereafter.

But Stojaković’s 20 first-half points were only a teaser for what he’d do in the second, where he scored 26 points and got to the free throw line a ridiculous 16 times. Illinois coach Brad Underwood broke down the game plan postgame in fairly simple terms: The Illini wanted to create space and hunt matchups. Duke used multiple future NBA players, big and small, to try to win that matchup and rarely, if ever, did.

Stojaković had been off to a strong start to his senior season, with 18 or more points in each of his first four games. That followed a breakout March that helped catalyze Illinois’s run to the Final Four, a run that saw Stojaković finally look comfortable in his role after transferring in from Cal the offseason prior.

He’s also taking advantage of the added offensive responsibilities that come with not having Mirković, the Illini’s superstar forward who many believe could be one of the best players in college basketball this season. Mirković suffered a broken foot this summer that he is in the final stages of recovering from, and he also underwent surgery to remove his appendix just days before the college basketball season officially got underway. That Illinois was able to not just beat but dominate a Duke team widely considered to be the most talented in college basketball without Mirković says so much about the ceiling in Champaign this season.

But it also says plenty about Stojaković’s growth, as he has solidified himself as one of the nation’s best scorers. Last summer, before Stojaković had even played a game for the Illini, Underwood mentioned multiple times that Stojaković reminded him of recently graduated Illinois wing Terrence Shannon Jr. That comparison raised some eyebrows; Shannon was arguably the most dynamic athlete in college basketball and an electric scorer at the rim because of it. It took time for that vision to fully come to fruition (a knee injury late in that summer likely slowed his adjustment to the Illinois system) but it was on full display Tuesday night.

And even if Mirković takes a bit of time to fully find his footing, Illinois now has all the confidence in the world that it can thrive even as its offensive engine heats up. Stojaković’s explosion gives the Illini a second All-American-caliber player, and Coleman doesn’t look far from that conversation either with his all-around impact on the game.

So while Duke may still be figuring some things out (Scheyer called his team soft postgame and described their performance as “terrible”), there may not be a more impressive win all season than the hurting Illinois put on Duke. And it would take a whole lot to topple that Stojaković performance as the best thing we see all season.

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