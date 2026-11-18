We are just under a month into the 2026-27 college basketball season and Duke’s early results look concerning. The Blue Devils are off to a 3-2 start, with losses to their only power conference opponents, forcing Kalshi’s National Championship market to back off their price at 11%.

Duke entered the season at 14% before taking a 3% hit early on. They currently sit behind Florida at 12% and in a three-way tie for the second-highest price on the board at 11%. A $10 trade on Duke winning the National Championship profits $75.54.

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Overhype on the Blue Devils?

Duke entered the season with real hype. Jon Scheyer had a successful offseason, raking in the No. 2 overall high school recruiting class, highlighted by five-stars Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje and Cam Williams, along with five-star transfer John Blackwell.

On top of the highly talented recruits and transfers, they returned several key contributors from last season, including Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster, Patrick Ngongba, and Dame Sarr.

Despite the talent that’s on the roster, the Blue Devils are off to a slow start at 3-2. Both of their losses came against top-10 opponents: No. 5 Michigan State and No. 10 Illinois. Duke and Michigan State met at the United Center in Chicago, where Tom Izzo’s squad came away with a 79-73 win and forced Duke to 33% shooting from the field.

Things got worse against Illinois. Playing at home in Cameron Indoor, the Illini walked in and steamrolled their way to a 99-78 win. Andrej Stojakovic highlighted the game with 46 points. He’s the first Duke opponent since 1995 to drop 40+ points against them at Cameron Indoor.

Duke also suffered its first 20-point home loss since the 1983 Michael Jordan-led North Carolina Tar Heels won by 24 points.

Can things turn around?

Duke has more than enough talent and plenty of time in the rest of the season to make its way back up Kalshi’s board. They have games remaining against No. 3 UConn, No. 1 Florida, and No. 9 Texas Tech coming up to finish 2026 before getting into ACC play.

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