Duke 5-Star Target Uvwo Mirrors Former Blue Devil Star
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Duke basketball fans got to see all of the 2027 recruits that head coach Jon Scheyer and Co. have shown extended interest in at the 2026 Nike Peach Jam last week.
5-star 2027 prospects Beckham Black, Adan Diggs, Kager Knueppel, and Lewis Uvwo all participated at Peach Jam and put their elite skills on display.
Uvwo is the only big man Scheyer and Co. have offered, and he mirrors a former elite center whom Duke recruited not too long ago.
5-Star Duke Basketball Target Lewis Uvwo Mirrors Former Blue Devil Khaman Maluach
Duke recruited Maluach from South Sudan, and he spent one season with the Blue Devils in 2024-25, quickly becoming an elite NBA prospect despite being somewhat new to the sport of basketball altogether.
At 7'2", Maluach could effectively guard four positions on the floor, sometimes all five, and run the floor with the guards. Additionally, he was one of the best shot blockers and rim protectors in the sport and was an elite lob threat out of the pick-and-roll.
Maluach's advanced footwork was what stood out to me early on during his time with Duke, and not to say that Uvwo is quite there, but there are some similarities.
Lewis Uvwo Is An Elite Defensive Prospect
Uvwo is currently rated as the No. 7 overall player, No. 1 center, and No. 4 player out of the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings. He is listed at 6'10" and 225 pounds with a 7'7" wingspan.
The Nigeria native recently participated in the Nike Peach Jam with Nightrydas and firmly established himself as the best rim protector in the 2027 recruiting class. In seven games, Uvwo averaged 11.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, and six blocks per game. Yes, six.
Uvwo tallied 42 blocks across the event, including 10 against Team Herro, nine against Drive Nation, and eight against Jet Academy.
A long and athletic rim protector with big-time rebounding upside, Uvwo also put his advanced footwork and athletic ability on display. As time goes on, his defensive versatility will only improve, especially once he puts some more meat on his bones.
The 2027 recruiting class does not boast center depth, and Uvwo will likely be the most sought-after big man in the entire recruiting class. Scheyer and Co. offered him a few weeks ago, and he could be a top target for the program several months down the line.
In a weak 2027 NBA Draft class, Patrick Ngongba will certainly have a chance to be a mid-first-rounder once again with the leap he is expected to take as a junior in an expanded role. Additionally, I think Belmont transfer Drew Scharnowski has much more NBA potential than some folks realize, and in a similar role to what Maliq Brown played last season, I wouldn't be surprised to see his name jump up draft boards if he can establish a bit of an outside shot.
Uvwo is an extremely exciting long-term prospect, but he still has lots of potential to tap into. That reminds me a lot of Maluach.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine