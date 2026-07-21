Duke 5-Star Target Uvwo Mirrors Former Blue Devil Star

Duke basketball fans got to see all of the 2027 recruits that head coach Jon Scheyer and Co. have shown extended interest in at the 2026 Nike Peach Jam last week.

5-star 2027 prospects Beckham Black, Adan Diggs, Kager Knueppel, and Lewis Uvwo all participated at Peach Jam and put their elite skills on display.

Uvwo is the only big man Scheyer and Co. have offered, and he mirrors a former elite center whom Duke recruited not too long ago.

Apr 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach (10) screams after dunking against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5-Star Duke Basketball Target Lewis Uvwo Mirrors Former Blue Devil Khaman Maluach

Duke recruited Maluach from South Sudan, and he spent one season with the Blue Devils in 2024-25, quickly becoming an elite NBA prospect despite being somewhat new to the sport of basketball altogether.

At 7'2", Maluach could effectively guard four positions on the floor, sometimes all five, and run the floor with the guards. Additionally, he was one of the best shot blockers and rim protectors in the sport and was an elite lob threat out of the pick-and-roll.

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach (10) against the Dallas Mavericks at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maluach's advanced footwork was what stood out to me early on during his time with Duke, and not to say that Uvwo is quite there, but there are some similarities.

Lewis Uvwo (@Lewisuvwo1) is the most Fun player in high school basketball. The 6’10” Nigerian 🇳🇬 center took home First-Team All-EYBL U17 honors and EYBL U17 Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) honors at the Peach Jam this week.

Averaged 11 PTS, 9.4 REB, 6 BLK



Highlights⬇️ pic.twitter.com/P8K6rKCJr9 — FIBA Files (@FIBAFiles) July 20, 2026

Lewis Uvwo Is An Elite Defensive Prospect

Uvwo is currently rated as the No. 7 overall player, No. 1 center, and No. 4 player out of the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings. He is listed at 6'10" and 225 pounds with a 7'7" wingspan.

The Nigeria native recently participated in the Nike Peach Jam with Nightrydas and firmly established himself as the best rim protector in the 2027 recruiting class. In seven games, Uvwo averaged 11.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, and six blocks per game. Yes, six.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Uvwo tallied 42 blocks across the event, including 10 against Team Herro, nine against Drive Nation, and eight against Jet Academy.

A long and athletic rim protector with big-time rebounding upside, Uvwo also put his advanced footwork and athletic ability on display. As time goes on, his defensive versatility will only improve, especially once he puts some more meat on his bones.

The 2027 recruiting class does not boast center depth, and Uvwo will likely be the most sought-after big man in the entire recruiting class. Scheyer and Co. offered him a few weeks ago, and he could be a top target for the program several months down the line.

Belmont's Drew Scharnowski (11) blocks a shot by Bradley's Jaquan Johnson in the second half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. Johnson was fouled before the block. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In a weak 2027 NBA Draft class, Patrick Ngongba will certainly have a chance to be a mid-first-rounder once again with the leap he is expected to take as a junior in an expanded role. Additionally, I think Belmont transfer Drew Scharnowski has much more NBA potential than some folks realize, and in a similar role to what Maliq Brown played last season, I wouldn't be surprised to see his name jump up draft boards if he can establish a bit of an outside shot.

Uvwo is an extremely exciting long-term prospect, but he still has lots of potential to tap into. That reminds me a lot of Maluach.