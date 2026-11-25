We're officially entering the holiday season, which also means the college basketball season is really starting to heat up.

On the field, it's been a pretty good fall for Duke fans. Duke football is 7-4 and on its way to another bowl game under head coach Manny Diaz. Although Duke basketball has gotten off to a bit of a slow start, there's still plenty of reason to believe Jon Scheyer and his staff can figure it out and turn this team into a true contender.

Happy Thanksgiving, Duke fans. Ahead of the holiday, let's go over a few things to be thankful for.

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Illini won 99-78. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Expectations

It's no secret that Duke basketball is one of the most storied brands in the history of college basketball, and the expectations this team enters each and every season with are as high as any in the sport. Just take a look at this season. The Blue Devils are 4-2 with losses to Michigan State and Illinois, and it's a shock to most folks around the sport.

However, it's important to remember how few programs actually have the capability to compete at the very top of the sport year in and year out. Duke won five national titles under Mike Krzyzewski, and it has maintained that level of dominance under Jon Scheyer. Under Scheyer, Duke has made two Elite Eights, a Final Four, and won three ACC Tournament titles. Scheyer has also been a recruiting monster since he took over.

Now, that success is translating to the football field. Duke has won nine games in two straight seasons under Diaz, and it could do that again in 2026. Such high expectations can be tough to handle every year, but there aren't many fan bases that can legitimately expect their program to compete for national championships every year. Duke basketball is in that boat, and Duke football continues to rise.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer makes calls during the exhibition game against Kansas Jayhawks inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2. Jon Scheyer's Impact On and Off the Court

Jon Scheyer has been incredible since taking over for Mike Krzyzewski. Three ACC Tournament titles, an NCAA Tournament appearance every year, two Elite Eights, a Final Four, and a record of 127-27 overall. Scheyer also became the fastest coach in ACC history to reach 100 career wins. His value is clear on the court alone. However, it extends beyond that.

Scheyer has done a fantastic job adapting and embracing the new era of collegiate athletics that we live in. From hiring Rachel Baker as the first general manager in college basketball to scheduling premier non-conference games on neutral sites every year to now inking an exclusive broadcast deal with Amazon, Scheyer has been a huge part of Duke maximizing its brand in the NIL era.

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Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts on the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Manny Diaz

Back on the football field, Diaz has been fantastic as Duke's head coach. Two nine-win campaigns and the potential for a third - and that's just the beginning - as it has been reported that Diaz will stay with the Blue Devils despite being linked to the now-closed head coaching vacancy at Florida State.

This season might be Diaz's most impressive job yet, after Duke was one of the transfer portal's biggest victims this past offseason. After winning the program's first ACC Championship since 1989, Diaz and Co. lost their star quarterback, star wide receiver, and several other key contributors to the NFL Draft or the transfer portal. Despite operating with one of the lowest budgets of any Power Conference program, Diaz has maximized the talent on his roster once again.

Most expected the Blue Devils to take a big step back in 2026. They won't win another ACC title this season, but they've been competitive while being led by the best running back in college football. Diaz has done an outstanding job in Durham, and he's here to stay.

4. Nate Sheppard

It would probably take some deep research to go back and find the last time a Duke football player was the most popular athlete at the university, but you could make a real argument that's the case right now with Nate Sheppard. The sophomore has been one of the most productive players in college football this season, and arguably the most valuable player in the entire sport.

The Heisman Trophy contender currently ranks second nationally in rushing yards (1,436), second in rushing touchdowns (20), and fifth in total carries (226), while averaging 6.4 yards per attempt. He's broken several program records in the process. Sheppard has taken the nation by storm this season, and there's no question Duke's top priority this offseason will be keeping the superstar running back in town.

Oct 3, 2026; Durham, NC, USA; The Cameron Crazies during the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium is on the short list of arenas in the discussion for the best in college basketball, and it provides an energy few can match. The Cameron Crazies are one of the most well-known and passionate fan bases in college sports, and Cameron Indoor provides one of the most powerful home-court advantages in the country.