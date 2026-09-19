Announcers, TV, Radio, Preview for Duke's Week 3 Battle With Stanford

The Duke Blue Devils are riding a wave of early momentum after defeating Illinois in Champaign last weekend.

Coming off the 31-27 win, the Blue Devils head back to Durham to open up ACC play against Stanford. The Blue Devils showed plenty of promise against the Fighting Illini last weekend, but they must continue to execute to take advantage of the winnable schedule ahead.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the second half against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over Duke's next four games, it hosts Stanford, hosts William & Mary, plays Georgia Tech in Atlanta, and hosts North Carolina. A 6-0 start to the year is a real possibility, but the program must handle business at home this weekend to kick off that stretch.

Ahead of Duke's league opener, here's everything fans need to know about the matchup.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) warms up before a game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How To Watch Duke vs. Stanford

Date: Sept. 19

Time: 4:00 pm ET

TV: The CW Network

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) and Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) celebrate Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard's (20) touchdown against the Tulane Green Wave during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Radio: SiriusXM channel 235 or 261

Location: Wallace Wade Stadium (Durham, NC)

Announcers: Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Jason Cabinda (analyst), Wes Bryant (reporter)

Series History: Duke is 1-3 against Stanford all-time.

Sep 4, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Davis Warren (8) rolls out against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke vs. Stanford Preview

The Blue Devils will face the Cardinal for the first time since the 2012 season, when Duke fell on the road, 50-13. Duke is also 0-2 at home against Stanford. However, 2026 is poised to be a different story.

Stanford is a difficult team to gauge through its first two games of the 2026 campaign. The Cardinal defeated Hawai'i 37-27 in their opener, then fell to Miami 45-6.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave linebacker Chris Rodgers (4) is tackled by Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) and Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (12) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke has completely shifted its 2026 expectations from just two weeks ago. Now at 2-0, the Blue Devils have a legitimate chance to compete toward the top of the ACC standings with a favorable schedule on the horizon. Manny Diaz's club has a real chance to win its first three ACC contests before a road date with No. 25 Virginia on Oct. 23.

The Blue Devils showed great defensive prowess in the second half, adjusting to take Illinois out of its offensive rhythm. Through Duke's first two games of the season, it has allowed a combined six points to its opponents in the second half. Diaz noted that, like Duke, Stanford looks to win at the lines of scrimmage, so Duke will have to impose its will early to control the flow of the game.

All in all, this is a game Duke should walk out of with a comfortable win, especially at home. However, Stanford could present an underrated challenge.