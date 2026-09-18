3 Key Matchups in Duke Football's ACC Opener Against Stanford

The Duke Blue Devils are coming of a big-time road win over Illinois in Champaign.

After heading back to Durham with a 31-27 victory over the Fighting Illini, head coach Manny Diaz and his program are now in a position to make some early noise in the ACC. The Blue Devils enter a four-game stretch of very winnable games, beginning with a home date with Stanford this weekend.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz, left, on the sidelines against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke will host Stanford, host William & Mary, head to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech, then host North Carolina over its next four games. A 6-0 start is very realistic. However, the Blue Devils must execute.

Here are three key matchups to watch in the Blue Devils' ACC opener.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) hands the ball to running back CJ Campbell (0) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker Eget vs. Davis Warren

Walker Eget is coming off a major bounce-back showing against Illinois following a shaky debut against Tulane. Eget completed 15-of-21 (71%) passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

The San Jose State transfer deserves a ton of credit for his performance against the Fighting Illini and has proven his place as the Blue Devils' starting quarterback. However, Eget also needs to follow that up with a solid outing back at home against one of the bottom-tier teams in the ACC.

Sep 4, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Davis Warren (8) throws downfield Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ideally, the passing game remains a threat for the Blue Devils, and maybe this is a game where Duke can experiment more through the air, since Stanford has allowed an average of 353.5 passing yards per game through its first two outings.

Davis Warren has actually put up some solid numbers for the Cardinal through their first two games. The Michigan transfer threw for 310 yards and a touchdown with a 151.0 QB rating in Stanford's 37-27 win over Hawai'i, and 214 yards with no turnovers in a lopsided 45-6 loss to Miami.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Dylan Flowers (0) stops Illinois Fighting Illini running back Ca'Lil Valentine (5) near the end zone during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Secondary vs. Stanford Wide Receivers

Western Kentucky transfer Dylan Flowers and Montana transfer Kyon Loud are establishing themselves as the starting cornerbacks for Duke. After a shaky first half against Illinois, the secondary made great adjustments to limit the Illini's production in the second half.

The Cardinal have options in the receiving room. Warren has connected with nine different pass-catchers for a completion in each of their first two games this season. Tight end Benji Blackburn is the team's leading receiver through two games, notching 12 receptions for 101 yards. Caden High has only played in one game this season, but went for six catches and 92 yards against the Hurricanes.

Duke has allowed a total of six points to both of its opponents combined in the second half so far this year. Shutting down the passing game will be key to success.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed Jr. (10) and linebacker Nick Morris Jr. (7) celebrate a 31-27 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Defensive Front vs. Stanford Offensive Line

The Blue Devils' defensive front was stellar against Tulane in the regular-season opener, notching three sacks and seven tackles for loss as a team. Duke didn't bring as much pressure against Illinois, though the unit was still effective.

Stanford's offensive line has only allowed a sack in each of its first two games this season, but this feels like a get-right game for Duke's talented defensive line. Expect Bryce Davis to be the catalyst for that production, but the Blue Devils should get back in order in terms of pressuring the quarterback.