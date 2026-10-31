Duke Basketball Adds Intriguing 2027 Prospect to Radar

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have had a busy last several days on the 2027 and 2028 recruiting trails.

Earlier this week, the Blue Devils earned their third commitment of the 2027 cycle, sealing 5-star forward Asa Montgomery. He joins 5-star forward Kager Knueppel and Australian 6'6" point guard Luke Paul as Duke's 2027 pledges.

Duke also offered 2028 5-star prospect Brady Pettigrew, adding to the list of prospects in the class that Scheyer and Co. have on their radar. Now, the Blue Devils could add an intriguing international prospect in the 2027 class to the fold.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer makes calls during the exhibition game against Kansas Jayhawks inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Duke To Host International Prospect Matija Lukic on Official Visit

According to Draft Express' Jonathan Givony, Matija Lukic, one of the top international prospects in the 2027 recruiting class, will take seven official visits over eight days, starting on Sunday. He will visit Duke, Boston College, BYU, NC State, UConn, Utah, and North Carolina. Washington is also reportedly involved.

Lukic is turning into one of the top young international talents and currently plays for Casademont Zaragoza in Spain, though he was born and raised in the Netherlands. The 6'9" prospect recently turned heads at the Adidas NextGen EuroLeague Pre-Qualifier, where he averaged 20.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game on 9-of-18 (50%) shooting from three-point range in four games as an invited player with U18 Pablo Laso Academy.

In the final, a 76-72 defeat to U18 Zentro Basket Madrid, Lukic went for a game-high 38 points, along with seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Lukic was named the Most Valuable Player at the event.

A new top 2027 prospect potentially on Duke’s radar https://t.co/cvuih1Dg7n — Hugh Straine (@HughStraine) October 31, 2026

Lukic also competed with Team Serbia at the FIBA U17 World Cup this summer, averaging 16.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game on 50% shooting from the field and 41.9% shooting from three on 6.1 attempts per game. The 17-year-old tallied 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and a steal in the final against Team USA, led by Duke freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje.

Other Duke Moves on 2028 Recruiting Trail

Scheyer and Co. could add two more prospects to their 2027 radar, as the top two players in the 2028 class, Yann Kamagate and Colton Hiller, are potential reclass candidates into 2027. Hiller would have to spend two years in college basketball if he made the move.

Duke has also offered 2028 5-star prospects Josiah Rose, Mason Collins, and Pettigrew. Lukic is a potential new name to monitor on the 2027 circuit.