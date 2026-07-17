Ranking Each Incoming Duke Basketball Freshman by Expected Minutes

This is the third straight year the Duke basketball program has brought in the No. 1-ranked high school recruiting class, yet this incoming 2026 group feels like it's not quite getting the same recognition as previous classes.

That isn't because there isn't a high level of talent coming in, but because head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff built the 2026-27 roster through returning rotation pieces and veterans, with the star rookies serving complementary roles.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most of these rookies will see time on the floor, but they won't headline the team's success, unlike past Duke squads.

Let's rank each incoming Blue Devil rookie by projected minutes.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje - 21 to 24 MPG

It's going to be difficult for Scheyer to keep Boumtje Boumtje off the floor.

I expect the 7'1", 230-pound big man to start right away, and his skill set and versatility are too polished not to keep him on the floor, despite his being 17 years old.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boumtje Boumtje has the offensive arsenal of a guard, with an established three-point shot, passing prowess, the ability to create his own shot, and rebound at an extremely high level.

The big man is also an elite rim protector, and with so much room to grow defensively, his ceiling is sky-high. Boumtje Boumtje must spend at least two seasons in college basketball before potentially heading to the NBA because of his age.

West forward Cameron Williams (1) drives into the lane as Easts guard Toni Bryant (14) defends during the McDonald's All-American boys high school basketball game featuring all of the top seniors in the country at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on March 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2. Cameron Williams - 17 to 20 MPG

Cameron Williams has a lot of room to grow, but he has one of the best long-term projections of any player in the 2026 recruiting class.

It starts with his frame. Williams is 6'11" with a wingspan of about 7'3". He's already a fantastic rebounder and rim protector, and his solid athleticism and footwork allow him to guard multiple positions on the floor.

The St. Mary's (AZ) product boasts a clean shooting stroke and a solid handle of the ball, but his scoring game has lots of room to grow. However, the natural ability and athleticism are there. He will fill a complementary two-way role with the Blue Devils as a rookie, but with a year of development, Williams can be a star in college hoops if he elects to stick around for two years.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Deron Rippey Jr. - 12 to 15 MPG

Deron Rippey Jr. is uber-talented, but it will be tough for the 6'2" guard to see significant minutes right away, sitting behind Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, and John Blackwell.

Rippey's presence will be felt most on the defensive end of the floor. Although he is undersized, the New Jersey product makes up for it with his hustle, tenacity, and physicality on the perimeter. Offensively, Rippey is a stellar athlete, so expect some highlight finishes at the rim. He is also already a fantastic floor general who will command the offense.

With a year to learn from the elite trio of Foster, Blackwell, and Boozer, Rippey Jr. oozes with star potential as a sophomore if he stays in college for two years.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. Bryson Howard - 11 to 14 MPG

I could see a world where Bryson Howard works his way up to 20 minutes a night, or closer to eight to 10.

He probably has the best three-point shot of any incoming Duke rookie outside of Boumtje Boumtje, and his 6'4" stocky frame gives him a lot of upside as a 3-and-D piece for the Blue Devils.

If the three-point shot falls early, his playing time could certainly increase. But with other 3-and-D wings on the roster like Dame Sarr and Sebastian Wilkins, minutes will be hard to come by if he struggles offensively.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts after a play during the second half against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. Maxime Meyer - 0 MPG

I originally thought 4-star seven-footer Maxime Meyer would redshirt his rookie year at Duke, but the new "5-in-5" eligibility rule takes that away.

Meyer has a ton of long-term potential as a two-way big man who can run the floor with the guards, pass, and protect the rim at a high level. It will just be very hard for him to get on the floor with Boumtje Boumtje, Drew Scharnowski, and Patrick Ngongba commanding the frontcourt.

Over the next few years, I expect Meyer to be a major piece in the rotation.