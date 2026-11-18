Duke has a lot of figuring out to do.

The Blue Devils have been thoroughly outplayed in both of their premier games to start the 2026-27 season. Duke fell 79-73 to No. 2 Michigan State in the Champions Classic last week, then suffered an ugly 99-78 loss to No. 10 Illinois at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Andrej Stojakovic's 46 points were the most any opposing player has ever scored at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke's nation-leading 35-game home win streak was also snapped against the Fighting Illini. Similar to Duke's loss against the Spartans, Illinois was undoubtedly the better team and completely deserved to win the game.

Jon Scheyer and his staff are at a crossroads early. Here are a few winners and losers from Duke's second loss of the year.

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) reacts on the bench during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winners

Caleb Foster

Caleb Foster is going to be so important for this team. He's been Duke's only reliably consistent three-point shooter and defends at such a high level. It doesn't really matter whether he's coming off the bench or starting, but he will play a massive role in Duke's success in 2026-27.

The senior guard went for 15 points, six boards, and three assists on 5-of-12 shooting from the field and 3-of-10 shooting from three-point range in 26 minutes off the bench. Only knocking down three of his 10 attempts from deep doesn't matter; Foster needs to be getting a healthy dose of three-point shots up.

Duke lacks an offensive identity right now, and Foster has been the only guy who has presented a legitimate shooting threat to stretch the defense. His outside shooting and fantastic perimeter defense will be huge going forward.

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Sebastian Wilkins (5) and center Patrick Ngongba II (21) react during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sebastian Wilkins

You could make a pretty legitimate argument that redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins has been the most consistent and most productive player on this roster this season. The 6'8" forward may not lead the Blue Devils in any single statistical category, but he's impacted winning as much as anyone on the roster.

Wilkins went for 10 points, two boards, and a steal on 3-of-5 shooting from the floor and 1-of-2 shooting from the perimeter in 20 minutes. Consistency hasn't been a big theme for the Blue Devils so far, but Wilkins has been absolutely fantastic.

Losers

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) dribbles the ball in front of Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Glass

There was a lot to dislike about Duke's lopsided defeat on Tuesday night, but rebounding was a glaring issue. With the length and bodies Jon Scheyer and his staff have, rebounding should never be an issue for this team, and it should never be dominated on the glass the way it was against the Fighting Illini.

Duke was outrebounded 54-34, including 18-10 on the offensive glass that turned into 19 second-chance points for Illinois. Illinois is one of the tallest teams in the country, but so is Duke. The Blue Devils have the potential to be one of the best rebounding teams in the country. It doesn't necessarily have to win the margin every time, but it should never be -20 on the glass.

Nov 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard John Blackwell (13) dribbles up court during the second half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Identity

Heading into this season, the biggest question about this crew was: "Who's the guy?" This year's team doesn't have a Cameron Boozer or a Cooper Flagg. That obviously doesn't mean this team can't still be extremely successful, but against Michigan State and Illinois , it has looked completely out of sorts on the offensive end.

Duke was outscored 48-30 in the paint and had no luck establishing any sort of consistent interior presence. John Blackwell is still certainly this team's best and most complete scorer, but who or what this offense revolves around is completely unclear.