Blue Devil Country

Former Duke Stars Battle in NBA Preseason

The top two Blue Devils selected in the 2025 NBA Draft squared off for the first time as opponents on an NBA floor.

Logan Brown

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) dribbles up court against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half of a game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) dribbles up court against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half of a game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

Duke's 2024 exit in the Final Four was followed by five Blue Devils being selected in the 2025 NBA Draft. It marked the second time the program had five players selected in one draft, the other time being 2022 when forward Paolo Banchero went first overall to the Orlando Magic.

Oct 13, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkić (30) lines up his shot during the second half over Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images / Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

This time around, forward Cooper Flagg went first overall to the Dallas Mavericks after just one season in Durham. Three picks later, guard Kon Knueppel, also a one-and-done, went fourth overall and will stay close by, joining the Charlotte Hornets.

Jon Scheyer has now seen nine Blue Devils get drafted since he took the reins of the program from Mike Krzyzewski three seasons ago. Since Scheyer joined the coaching staff in Durham before the 2013-14 season, Duke has had 35 players drafted to the next level.

Apr 4, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during a practice session for the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The former scoring pair for the Blue Devils faced off for the first time on Saturday, sporting their new uniforms. Knueppel's Mavericks came away with the preseason victory, 120-116.

Both former Blue Devils had their shares of highlights and lowlights in the game, and both will enter their rookie seasons with sizable expectations from their new fanbases.

Flagg landed in Dallas after the Mavericks miraculously scored the top pick in the lottery, months after trading star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. The fan outrage that followed has been well documented, but Flagg is seen as a silver lining in the deal, and perhaps the next big superstar for years to come.

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) warms up prior to a game against the Charlotte Hornets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Flagg's Stat-line

The 6-foot-9-inch forward played 24 minutes on Saturday, scoring 11 points and picking up four assists and three rebounds as well. He also swiped three steals, showing off his length on the defensive end.

Oct 8, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Jon Scheyer answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

It wasn't a perfect outing, however. The top pick in June's draft turned the ball over five times. With point guard Kyrie Irving out recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in March, Flagg will likely move around in the Dallas offense and run the offense at times. Taking care of the ball will be incredibly important.

Knueppel's Stat-Line

Knueppel's Hornets, which also featured former Duke players Sion James and Liam McNeeley, will also be depending on him to improve the team's scoring standards. Knueppel scored 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting and pulled in four rebounds.

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (7) dribbles up court against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half of a game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Knueppel had five turnovers of his own and made just one three-point shot on five attempts. Long-range shooting was a big part of Knueppel's game at Duke, where he connected on 40% of his threes last season.

Flagg and Knueppel were the undoubted leaders of the 2024 Duke squad's deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Now on opposing sidelines, the top pick had nothing but good thigns to say about his former teammate.

Feb 5, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) and guard Kon Knueppel (7) meet prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
  • "The No. 4 pick is a pretty big deal, so I'm just happy for him," Flagg said about Knueppel. "That's somebody who is going to be a friend of mine for life. So just happy for him. I think he is in a great situation and a great spot. I'm just so happy for him moving forward and the opportunity that he has."

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more updates on former Blue Devils now in the professional ranks and other daily Duke basketball news.

feed

Published
Logan Brown
LOGAN BROWN

Logan Brown is an alumnus of the prestigious Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He currently works as a General College Sports Reporter On SI. Logan has an extensive background in writing and has contributed to Cronkite Sports, PHNX Sports, and Motion Graphics.