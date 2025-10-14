Former Duke Stars Battle in NBA Preseason
Duke's 2024 exit in the Final Four was followed by five Blue Devils being selected in the 2025 NBA Draft. It marked the second time the program had five players selected in one draft, the other time being 2022 when forward Paolo Banchero went first overall to the Orlando Magic.
This time around, forward Cooper Flagg went first overall to the Dallas Mavericks after just one season in Durham. Three picks later, guard Kon Knueppel, also a one-and-done, went fourth overall and will stay close by, joining the Charlotte Hornets.
Jon Scheyer has now seen nine Blue Devils get drafted since he took the reins of the program from Mike Krzyzewski three seasons ago. Since Scheyer joined the coaching staff in Durham before the 2013-14 season, Duke has had 35 players drafted to the next level.
The former scoring pair for the Blue Devils faced off for the first time on Saturday, sporting their new uniforms. Knueppel's Mavericks came away with the preseason victory, 120-116.
Both former Blue Devils had their shares of highlights and lowlights in the game, and both will enter their rookie seasons with sizable expectations from their new fanbases.
Flagg landed in Dallas after the Mavericks miraculously scored the top pick in the lottery, months after trading star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. The fan outrage that followed has been well documented, but Flagg is seen as a silver lining in the deal, and perhaps the next big superstar for years to come.
Flagg's Stat-line
The 6-foot-9-inch forward played 24 minutes on Saturday, scoring 11 points and picking up four assists and three rebounds as well. He also swiped three steals, showing off his length on the defensive end.
It wasn't a perfect outing, however. The top pick in June's draft turned the ball over five times. With point guard Kyrie Irving out recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in March, Flagg will likely move around in the Dallas offense and run the offense at times. Taking care of the ball will be incredibly important.
Knueppel's Stat-Line
Knueppel's Hornets, which also featured former Duke players Sion James and Liam McNeeley, will also be depending on him to improve the team's scoring standards. Knueppel scored 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting and pulled in four rebounds.
Knueppel had five turnovers of his own and made just one three-point shot on five attempts. Long-range shooting was a big part of Knueppel's game at Duke, where he connected on 40% of his threes last season.
Flagg and Knueppel were the undoubted leaders of the 2024 Duke squad's deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Now on opposing sidelines, the top pick had nothing but good thigns to say about his former teammate.
- "The No. 4 pick is a pretty big deal, so I'm just happy for him," Flagg said about Knueppel. "That's somebody who is going to be a friend of mine for life. So just happy for him. I think he is in a great situation and a great spot. I'm just so happy for him moving forward and the opportunity that he has."
