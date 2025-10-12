Veteran Forward Nearing Return for Blue Devils
Defense might become the identity of another new-look Blue Devils squad in 2025.
After losing stars like Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel to the NBA, Duke will need some new faces, and some returning ones, to step up and lead the team to a deep run in March.
One of Duke's best defenders is finally getting healthy and should get a shot to take on a bigger role this season. In his second year in Durham, he will become a regular rotation piece for coach Jon Scheyer and a dominant defender.
Maliq Brown Expected to be Ready for 2025 After Knee Procedure
Veteran forward Maliq Brown, who transferred to Durham before the 2024 season following two years at Syracuse, is an important piece of the defensive mentality Duke hopes to build this season.
Brown missed 13 games last season with a shoulder injury. After an offseason of recovery, he suffered another setback with what Scheyer referred to as a "minor" knee injury, which required a procedure. Brown has continued to participate in the majority of Duke's practices as the season nears.
Scheyer believes Brown's presence on the floor is crucial to the team's success this season. He's hopeful the veteran will be available to play in Duke's first game of the season against Texas in Charlotte on Nov. 4.
"He's close to coming back," Scheyer said at ACC Tipoff of Brown. "We still have not seen our full group together. I think for me as a coach, that's the biggest challenge. We're missing a key guy and we haven't been able to see what that looks like, but also, for the other players to understand what it's like to have Maliq out there on the floor."
Brown played in 26 games last season for the Blue Devils, averaging 15.7 minutes per contest, but played sparingly in the team's NCAA Tournament run.
However, Brown was a force defensively in the 2023-24 season at Syracuse. The 6-foot-9-inch forward led the ACC with 71 steals that season, and was named to the conference's All-Defensive team at the season's end.
Scheyer has described Brown as a "defensive menace" thanks to his length that can disrupt shots and snag rebounds on both ends of the floor.
Brown is a guy who could be featured as a center in a small-ball offense, if needed, because of his ability to reach for and rip down offensive boards.
He could have been more effective last season, but a shoulder injury on two separate occasions held him back from being a more reliable piece down the stretch. Now, even though a knee injury has slowed him for the time being, Brown is expected to be a key figure on another competitive Duke team this season.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.