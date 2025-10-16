Duke Earns Two Preseason All-ACC Selections
The wait for the return of Duke basketball isn't much longer. The Blue Devils are scheduled to face Texas in Charlotte at the Dick Vitale Invitational to tip off the fourth season of the Jon Scheyer era.
The Blue Devils will have to replace plenty of talent on the floor this season, losing stars Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel, among others, to the NBA Draft. After a Final Four exit against Houston, Duke is searching for new heights this time around.
A No. 2-ranked recruiting class is the buzz of the program right now, inspiring hope that Duke is once again among the best in the country.
The ACC released a batch of preseason accolades Tuesday, including the 2025-26 Preseason All-ACC teams. A pair of Blue Devils cracked the list.
The Said Blue Devils
Freshman forward Cameron Boozer, the No. 3 overall recruit this cycle, landed on the Preseason All-ACC First Team. He is the only Blue Devil on the first team, alongside Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr. and Ryan Conwell, NC State's Darrion Williams, and Notre Dame's Markus Burton.
Boozer is the prize of Duke's recruiting class. The 6-foot-9-inch forward could play a similar role to former Duke star and top pick Paolo Banchero. His big frame makes him a threat defensively at all three levels, and he has guard-like abilities to score from the mid-range.
Boozer was also tabbed by the conference as the ACC Preseason Rookie of the Year, establishing the weight of expectations placed upon the freshman this season. His versatile style of play will be key to the Duke offense.
Williams took home Preseason ACC Player of the Year, but not by much. He won the award with 23 votes, narrowly topping Boozer's 19 votes.
Guard Isaiah Evans was placed on the Preseason All-ACC Second Team. Evans is widely speculated to be in line for a breakout season. The sharpshooter made 41.3% of his shots from three-point land a season ago, where his offensive game lived. Over 80% of his shots last season came from beyond the arc.
Evans made the second team alongside Georgia Tech's Baye Ndongo, North Carolina's Caleb Wilson, SMU's Boopie Miller, and Syracuse's J.J. Starling.
Evans is expected to take on a starting role this season, which means he likely won't be shooting as exclusvley from three as he has in the past.
A big emphasis on the offense this season should be finding ways to get him toward the basket, but with the number of options the Blue Devils have in the paint this season, he could stick on the perimeter.
Duke was also selected as the preseason favorite for the conference, topping the poll with 34 votes over Louisville's 15 votes. It marks the 10th time the Blue Devils have won the preseason poll in the last 13 years.
