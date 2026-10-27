Duke Basketball's Jon Scheyer Eyes One of World's Best Prospects

On Monday night, fifth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and general manager Rachel Baker were on hand for 2024-25 Blue Devil one-and-done Cooper Flagg's brilliant performance in the Dallas Mavericks' road win over the Miami Heat. Evidently, though, showing support for Flagg, plus two more Duke products on the Mavericks' roster in Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II, wasn't the only reason for Scheyer's trip to Florida this week.

Per a report from Stock Risers recruiting insider Jake Weingarten, Scheyer was at national powerhouse Prolific Prep (Fla.) earlier in the day to see a heralded sophomore talent in five-star small forward Draydne McDaniel.

Duke’s Jon Scheyer was in yesterday for five-star sophomore Draydne McDaniel, source told @Stockrisers.



Kansas, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia Tech & Texas A&M are also among those in the mix. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) October 27, 2026

According to ESPN's early ranking of the 2029 class, the 6-foot-7, 205-pound McDaniel stacks up No. 2 overall, No. 1 at his position, and No. 1 in Florida among his peers. As Weingarten noted in his report, McDaniel's growing list of early suitors includes the Kansas Jayhawks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and Texas A&M Aggies.

Scouting Report on Potential Duke Basketball Target Draydne McDaniel

Drayden McDaniel hasn't reported an offer from the Blue Devils yet. But judging by the early interest from Scheyer & Co. and the prep's lofty ranking, it might be only a matter of time until the blue-blood Duke basketball recruiting team officially enters the fray for his top-tier services.

"McDaniel has shown advanced qualities at an early age," ESPN's Paul Biancardi noted back in May when breaking down McDaniel's case to potentially become the top-ranked player in the 2029 cycle. "He's a mature and unselfish competitor who is blossoming into an impactful two-way player. Simply put, he is as complete as any prospect can be at his age.

"That said, he needs to continue to develop his consistency and leadership qualities to factor into both ends of the floor every night. Things are already heading in that direction as he tries to close the gap on [JJ] Crawford."

Earlier this month, Swish Theory's Ben Pfeifer referred to McDaniel as "one of the world's best prospects" and pointed out his "high-end athletic traits, defensive playmaking traits and passing feel as a true sophomore."

easy to see why many consider '29 wing draydne mcdaniel one of the world's best prospects, who flashed high-end athletic traits, defensive playmaking and passing feel as a true sophomore starting for proliic prep



wildly impressive basketball player, more on him and others below: pic.twitter.com/J6FWCOeS2k — Ben Pfeifer (@bjpf_) October 7, 2026

Scheyer and the Blue Devils haven't extended any 2029 offers thus far.

Meanwhile, Duke may add to its two-deep 2027 haul when Hillgrove High School (Ga.) five-star small forward Asa Montgomery announces his college decision on Wednesday afternoon. And Scheyer has offers out to four undecided 2028 five-stars in Coatesville Area High School (Pa.) small forward Colton Hiller, St. Francis High School (Calif.) five-star center Yann Kamagate, Faith Family Academy (Texas) point guard Josiah Rose, and The Tatnall School (Del.) small forward Mason Collins.