Is Cooper Flagg Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Mavericks vs. Heat)

Dallas Mavericks star forward Cooper Flagg is on the injury report for the second straight game, as he's officially questionable to face the Miami Heat on Monday night.

Cooper Flagg (shoulder) listed questionable for Monday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) October 25, 2026

Flagg suffered a shoulder injury on Friday, and it caused him to miss the second night of a back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is dealing with a mild left shoulder sprain, per the Mavericks, and is expected to be re-evaluated this week. So, it's a positive sign that he's already been upgraded to questionable for Monday's contest.

The Dallas Mavericks announced today that Cooper Flagg underwent an MRI that revealed a mild left shoulder sprain.



Flagg will be listed as out for tonight’s game against San Antonio and will be re-evaluated next week. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) October 24, 2026

Flagg's injury occured on Friday night against the Indiana Pacers, as forward Aaron Nesmith fouled him hard from behind on a fastbreak opportunity.

Nesmith was assessed a flagrant foul for his actions, and Flagg was unable to return to the game.

Status alert: Cooper Flagg (shoulder) headed to locker room Friday.



Aaron Nesmith was assessed a flagrant 1 for this foul on Flagg. pic.twitter.com/wpwtjzO0aj — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) October 24, 2026

DraftKings Sportsbook has listed props for Flagg in Monday's matchup, which could be a sign that oddsmakers expect him to play despite the questionable tag. Still, Dallas is an 8.5-point road underdog against a Miami team that has yet to win a game this season.

The Mavericks are off to a 1-2 start, and they were blown out at home by the Spurs with Flagg sidelined.

The star forward is by far the team's most important piece, especially since Kyrie Irving is still working his way back into form after missing last season with a torn ACL.

Prior to going down agaisnt Indiana, Flagg had been off to a great start in the 2026-27 season. He dropped 32 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals in a loss to Houston in the Mavs' season opener, and he was having a big game against the Pacers (14 points, five rebounds, six assists, three steals) before suffering the shoulder injury.

Dallas should provide a furthe update on Flagg's game status closer to tip off, but the betting market seems to suggest that he has a chance to return on Monday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .