Duke Basketball Recruiting: 2 Big Moves With Intriguing 2027 Prospects

The 2027 recruiting trail continues to heat up for Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff.

So far, Duke has landed 2027 commitments from 5-star forwards Asa Montgomery and Kager Knueppel, as well as Australian point guard Luke Paul. Paul is spending the 2026-27 season with the Cairns Taipans in the NBL's Next Stars Program before joining the Blue Devils ahead of the 2027-28 season.

With three big-time prospects already committed, it's unclear how much bigger Scheyer and Co.'s 2027 group will get. However, Duke has made some moves with two intriguing prospects.

AB Elite Beckham Black (0) looks toward the scoreboard during the third day of the 2026 Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, S.C., on Thursday, July 16, 2026. AB Elite defeated Brad Beal Elite 76-63. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Beckham Black Schedules Official Visit to Duke

5-star point guard Beckham Black, the No. 1 overall player in the 2027 recruiting class per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, will take an official visit to Duke on Tuesday, the same day the Blue Devils host Illinois. Duke offered Black in May, but there hasn't been much buzz between the two sides since then.

Black, the younger brother of current Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black, has taken official visits to Georgetown, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Arkansas, and USC. John Calipari and the Razorbacks seem to be in the lead to land Black. Anthony Black spent his lone season of college basketball at Arkansas under head coach Eric Musselman.

From Duke's perspective, adding another point guard to the mix would just be a bit head-scratching. Caleb Foster, John Blackwell, Deron Rippey Jr., and Cayden Boozer can all return to Durham in 2028, and Paul is expected to be a top prospect in the 2028 NBA Draft, meaning he'll probably be expected to get pretty significant minutes right away.

Nov 13, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) lays the ball up during the second half against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, in terms of immediate star talent, the 2027 recruiting class is viewed as fairly weak. Obviously, there's no way to know which of Duke's current guards will return in a year, but continuity tends to be the cheapest way to build a roster.

From a point guard perspective, Boozer and Rippey Jr. have both been fantastic to start the year. Black would probably start immediately for most high-major teams, but the Blue Devils' guard room is crowded. Adding another big name to the mix doesn't seem to make much sense.

Matija Lukic Receives Crystal Ball Prediction To Land at Duke

Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer gestures to his team against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matija Lukic is a 6'8" forward originally from the Netherlands and is ranked as the No. 2 international prospect in the 2027 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite, only behind Paul. In late October, it was reported that Lukic was expected to take official visits to Duke, North Carolina, Boston College, BYU, Utah, NC State, and UConn. Washington was also reported to be involved.

Lukic received a crystal ball prediction to land with the Blue Devils from The Devils Den's John Watson on Sunday. He has since received a second prediction to land at Duke from The Devils Den's Chad Lykins.

Lukic would be an intriguing addition to Duke's 2027 class. He currently plays for Casademont Zaragoza in Spain, but played extremely well in the Adidas NextGen EuroLeague Pre-Qualifier in October, averaging 20.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game on 9-of-18 shooting from three-point range in four games as an invited player with U18 Pablo Laso Academy. He was named the event's Most Valuable Player.

Duke has received a crystal ball prediction to land 2027 international prospect Matija Lukic pic.twitter.com/nBRa3CIZCT — Hugh Straine (@HughStraine) November 15, 2026

He also competed with Team Serbia at the FIBA U17 World Cup this summer, averaging 16.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game on 50% shooting from the field and 41.9% shooting from three on 6.1 attempts. In the final against Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and Team USA, Lukic notched 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and a steal.

The Blue Devils are bringing in two high-level, versatile forwards already in Knueppel and Montgomery, and who knows which guys on the current roster could return? However, it's hard to have too much defensive versatility and sheer length. If Lukic does end up at Duke, it will be interesting to follow whether he's an expected one-and-done player or a potential multi-year college guy.