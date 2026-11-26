The Duke basketball program made a statement in Las Vegas.

No. 16 Duke defeated No. 10 UConn 77-63 on Wednesday night to earn its first quality win of the 2026-27 season. After disheartening losses to Michigan State in the Champions Classic and to Illinois at Cameron Indoor Stadium, this was an incredibly encouraging performance for the Blue Devils.

However, the slate doesn't get any easier. Next up, Duke heads to Gainesville to meet No. 3 Florida in the ACC/SEC Challenge. After a huge win that establishes Duke as a true contender, here are a few big winners.

Nov 25, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard John Blackwell (13) celebrates hitting a 3-pointer against the UConn Huskies in the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

John Blackwell

John Blackwell was exactly who Duke needs him to be tonight. It took a few games for the former Wisconsin Badger to find a rhythm, but he became the Blue Devils' biggest scoring threat for the first time this year. The senior tallied a season-high 25 points, along with five rebounds, two assists, and a block on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and 5-of-6 shooting from three-point range.

Blackwell has impacted winning in other ways this season with his defense, cutting, and rebounding. But it was no secret that the scoring had to get going sooner or later for Duke to reach its ceiling. For an elite scorer like Blackwell, sometimes it only takes one game, or even one shot, to get the confidence back. Duke needs its most talented scorer to impact the game like that night in and night out.

Nov 25, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) dunks against UConn Huskies forward Jayden Ross (23) in the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Ngongba

John Blackwell needs to be this team's leading scorer, but Patrick Ngongba may very well be this team's best overall player. The 6'11" junior took a big step forward in his aggressiveness, assertiveness in establishing position at the basket, and overall physicality.

Ngongba went for 17 points, 11 boards (three offensive), five assists, and a block on 6-of-8 shooting from the field, 1-of-2 shooting from three, and 4-of-7 shooting from the free-throw line. Duke needs Ngongba to be a leader this season, and as did the rest of the Blue Devils' key returners, Ngongba did that against UConn.

He made a major impact on both ends of the floor, and his intent to establish position down low early in the shot clock has to become a regularity. Duke won the paint tonight, and Ngongba's aggressiveness was a big reason why.

Free-Throw Line

We discussed the free-throw line as a big potential difference-maker in this game, and Duke won that battle. The Blue Devils went 21-of-25 from the charity stripe compared to the Huskies' 12-of-14 clip, giving Duke a +9 advantage in free-throw makes and +11 in free-throw attempts.

Both Duke and UConn got to the line at extremely high rates entering this game, and it was probably going to be one of the bigger storylines in deciding who came out with the win. Duke won that battle, and the stripe should be a major advantage for this team all year.

Nov 25, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Sebastian Wilkins (5) and center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (30) celebrate defeating the UConn Huskies at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fight and Connectivity

Overall, Duke looked like a cohesive unit against the Huskies, something it lacked in its previous big games against the Spartans and Illini. The Blue Devils defended at a high level, met physicality with more physicality, and played on both ends of the floor with an extremely high level of connectivity and effort. That shows in the numbers.

Duke outrebounded UConn 43-26. It won the paint battle 32-14. It led for 78% of the game. The Blue Devils outworked UConn tonight. Something that can be said after this game that probably couldn't have been said after either game against Michigan State or Illinois is that Duke deserved to win this game. It out-toughed, out-hustled, and outworked the Huskies.

Nov 25, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) celebrates scoring against the UConn Huskies in the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cayden Boozer

Sophomore guard Cayden Boozer was pulled from the starting lineup in Duke's win over Washington State; he really struggled in the Blue Devils' first two premier games of the year. The 6'4" guard was inserted back into the starting five against UConn and made a huge impact.

Boozer went for 10 points, five rebounds (two offensive), two assists, and a steal on 5-of-9 shooting from the field. He defended at a high level, didn't get sped up, made the right reads, and looked like the high-level point guard from the preseason. After some early hurdles for one of Duke's key returners, he was great in Las Vegas.

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